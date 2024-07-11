Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United unveil new neon kit for Championship season ahead of friendly debut

Sheffield United have unveiled their jazzy new away shirt for the new Championship season, which will be worn for the first time in this weekend’s friendly at York City. The club say that the shirt “provides a nod towards tradition and history as well as a fresh look for the future.”

It is influenced by the 1993 away kit, “with the shirt's vibrant modern-day pattern influenced by the top of the swords which have adorned our historical club crest for decades,” according to a statement accompnying the launch.

The motto, "Out Run. Out Fight. Out Play," again features in the inside neck of the shirt, with release date and prices for supporters to be confirmed. The home and third shirts will also be released in due course, with the kits made from Errea’s ‘Skin’ fabric.

United’s away goalkeeper shirt was also confirmed as pink, modelled by Adam Davies after the Welsh international signed a new deal at Bramall Lane earlier this month.

The outfield shirt was initially well-received by Unitedites on social media. Dane Shaw said: “Class! Not just a plain old template with our badge on. Creative and retro!” while Mark Howsham added: “Nice but preferred the ladies version of last season.”

Jack Walters said: “They’ve done a good job of that. Quite rate Errea since we’ve had them doing the shirts and training wear.” And fellow Blade Justin Rice added: “I like it. Decent.”

But it wasn’t universally liked, with Rhian Mitchell describing it as a “Solid 4/10. More training [top] than kit.”