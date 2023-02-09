Blades looking to continue impressive recent run of form against Swans

Russell Martin has challenged his Swansea side to "dictate and manage the game" at Sheffield United this weekend as they look to gain revenge for a 95th-minute defeat to the Blades in the last meeting between the two sides.

Reda Khadra's late, great winner sealed all three points for United in south Wales and although the German winger is no longer a Blades player, Paul Heckingbottom's side have hardly looked back since and go into the game 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

United are expecting another big crowd at Bramall Lane for the visit of the 13th-placed Swans and Martin said: "In the home game, we played really well. Two good teams.

"It's a test for us, going to Bramall Lane. Their team is right up at the top of the table, they’re winning games in lots of different ways.

"They can mix their game up, have real experience and I’m sure the crowd will be right behind them. It’s up to us to manage the game and try to dictate and manage the game as best we possibly can."

Joe Allen, who announced his retirement from international football with Wales this week, will be fit for the trip to Bramall Lane, along with Liam Walsh, but Joel Latibeaudiere will miss out with a calf injury.

“Joel will not be in the squad this weekend, but Joe Allen will,” said Martin.

“We will also have Walshy back in the squad which is even better news. He has worked so hard and has come back in great physical shape and looked really sharp having got a couple of games under his belt.

“Joel should be back for Wednesday against Blackpool, obviously things might change but at the moment that is what we expect. But we have two good bits of news in having Joe and Walshy back.”

