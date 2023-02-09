News you can trust since 1887
‘Get our name right...’ - Sheffield United boss keen to move on from Wrexham “nonsense”

Heckingbottom described “respect-gate” as “old news” after Wrexham clash

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Paul Heckingbottom has described the furore surrounding "respect-gate" following Tuesday night's FA Cup win over Wrexham as "old news", despite hinting at one of the frustrations his side had with the Welsh outfit.

A war of words developed after the Blades' 3-1 replay victory, with Billy Sharp and Wrexham defender Ben Tozer each accusing the other side of a lack of "respect".

United are understood to have been irked by a tweet from Wrexham's Twitter account which suggested they were eyeing a fifth-round tie with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, who will now face United, while Heckingbottom suggested today that Wrexham referring to United as "Sheffield" also caught their attention.

"I can't believe how it's been portrayed, it's old news now for me to be honest," Heckingbottom said, defending Sharp's emotional outburst after the game as "how he felt".

"That's not Phil [Parkinson] and his players, though. Some people have got a lot to learn in terms of getting our name right but that's not Phil and his players.

"It's nonsense, it doesn't bother us. We were part of a story and people who aren't interested in football probably jumped all over it.

"We had a job to do and we did it."

