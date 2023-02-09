Chris Basham makes Sheffield United vow to fans after reaching big landmark

Basham made his 500th career appearance in midweek against Wrexham

Chris Basham has pledged to carry on leaving every ounce of effort on the field for Sheffield United, after reaching a remarkable career milestone in midweek.

Tuesday night's victory over Wrexham at Bramall Lane saw the 34-year-old make his 500th career appearance, the majority of which have come in United colours.

Basham has established himself as a real fans' favourite since arriving on a free transfer from Blackpool back in 2014 and could win his third promotion as a Blade this season, with United 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand and a vastly-superior goal difference.

"I'm awfully proud of that achievement, for sure," Basham said ahead of this weekend's game against Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

"To get 500 up and be up there with everyone else who's reached that mark proves I've had belief off coaches and managers, and in myself too. Hopefully I can carry it on for a good few years yet."

Asked what the secret is to such remarkable longevity, Basham answered: "Characteristics. Be good in what you do and try not to change too much.

"The Blades have seen that for a long time and I leave it all out there, I think that stands me in good stead and I'll continue to do that.

