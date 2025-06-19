Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie transfer interest remains despite Chris Wilder’s Bramall Lane departure

Oli McBurnie’s name remains inked on Sheffield United’s list of potential transfer targets this summer, The Star understands, despite Chris Wilder’s departure from Bramall Lane yesterday. The Scottish international is a free agent again this summer after Las Palmas’ relegation from La Liga triggered a release clause in his contract with the Spanish side.

Interest in a South Yorkshire return was no surprise given Wilder and McBurnie’s excellent relationship, with the former interested in bringing the latter back in January before Las Palmas vetoed that plan.

Many assumed that Wilder’s departure, replaced by Spaniard Ruben Selles as a new era begins at Bramall Lane, would signal the end of United’s interest in the striker, who has also been eyed by Championship rivals including Hull City, Swansea City and Birmingham City ahead of the new campaign.

But The Star has been told that McBurnie’s name remains an option on a list of targets compiled by former poker player turned data entrepreneur James Bord, who is linked with the Blades through his Short Circuit statistical company.

As we revealed yesterday, the Las Vegas native’s influence at Bramall Lane has seen the Blades register their interest in Tottenham Hotspur pair Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine and as the Selles era begins, his influence may only grow behind the scenes.

McBurnie is thought to have been keen to return to United under Wilder’s guidance but it is unclear how much the manager’s departure has moved the needle, with the 29-year-old recently insisting that United’s 2024/25 campaign - which saw them overcome a summer of turmoil to win 92 points and reach the play-off final - showed how good a manager Wilder is.

“They recruited really well,” McBurnie said of United before their cruel defeat to Sunderland at Wembley, “and the manager has shown once again how good of a manager he is and how he gets the maximum out of a dressing room. When you play for him, he gives you that motivation to go and run through a brick wall and you can see that in the boys’ performances this year.”

McBurnie moved to Spain after his Blades contract expired last summer, fully immersing himself in life over there and impressing many by becoming fluent in Spanish - well before Trent Alexander-Arnold raised eyebrows by conducting his Real Madrid unveiling announcement in his second language.

“We [Las Palmas] didn’t reach our goal this season and we didn’t manage to stay up, so my contract has gone from three years to up again,” McBurnie said last month. “So I’m a free agent.

“I just need to get home and spend some time with the family. It’s been lovely being out here but at the same time it’s also hard being away from the family so much. I’ll talk it over with the missus, and talk about what we want to do.”