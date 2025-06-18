Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United promise after former Southampton, Hull City boss unveiled at Bramall Lane

Ruben Selles has insisted that Sheffield United are not losing sight of “the football essence” after being confirmed as the Blades’ new manager this evening. The Spaniard succeeds Chris Wilder in a new era at Bramall Lane, with owners COH Sports making their plans for a data-driven approach public on several occasions.

Wilder’s exit was confirmed earlier today, with a club statement insisting that he “depart[s] with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone connected with Sheffield United.” The Blades subsequently confirmed Selles’ appointment on a three-year deal, the Spaniard quickly returning to work after being sacked by Hull City at the end of last season.

Further coaching appointments will follow in due course, United have confirmed, with Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge initially following Wilder out of the exit door. There was no confirmation about the futures of coaches Jack Lester, Micky Collins and Matt Duke in Wilder’s exit confirmation.

But Selles is looking forward to getting started at Bramall Lane. “When we first heard about the possibility of coming here, it was a no brainer for us to join a club with this kind of history and with a mission to move forward and try to be even more competitive,” he said.

“This is a very powerful and ambitious project. It was very important at the start of the conversations that everyone is on the same page. We need to embrace data and new technologies, but the most important thing is not to forget the football essence. I think we are capable of delivering a good model and optimise our performance by using all the tools that we have.

“Our identity is always very clear. We want to be aggressive, we want to make things happen. So, the fans can expect a team which is not going to wait or be reactive, we will be proactive, we are going to go and try and be as competitive as we can in every single game. If we can do that then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of winning games.”

Selles, who has a Master’s degree in sports and physiology and gained his UEFA pro licence when he was just 25, has previous experience of coaching on British shores with Southampton and Reading, who he managed during a tough time of off-field turmoil, before taking over at Hull earlier this year and keeping them in the Championship before departing.