Sheffield United’s decision to turn to Ruben Selles, after the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this week, could turn out to be a disaster or a masterstroke. Whichever way it goes, one thing it sounds unlikely to be is dull.

Selles’ style, with a preferred 4-2-2-2 formation utilised at Reading and Hull City and is based on a preference to press the life out of the opposition, utilising two narrow No.10s behind two strikers and relying on width from the attacking full-backs.

That will be music to the ears of players such as Femi Seriki and Harrison Burrows, whose strengths lie on the front foot rather than defensively, while the tireless Callum O’Hare is another United man who will surely relish the intense style of play that Selles will demand from his players.

Whereas Wilder often decried when games became, to use one of his stock phrases, “a game of basketball,” that seems like something Selles not only doesn’t mind, but actively encourages. He has already outlined his philosophy in an interview going back to his time at Hull City, with another fascinating insight into his methods provided by former Wednesday loan man Harlee Dean.

Speaking on the Undr the Cosh podcast, Dean - who worked under Selles at Reading, during a challenging period when the Royals were hampered by wage delays, frequent points deductions and seemingly never-ending off-field turmoil - described his work as “incredible.”

“His style of play is just counter-press,” the centre-half added. “The high-speed running is as ridiculous as anything I’ve ever seen. Having young lads that will just run is perfect for him. And it really works, the way he gets repetitive sprints out of the players.

“It’s defensive, but then it flips to the attacking side of it. So when you’re doing it in the final third and then getting turnovers, and then you’re finding a pass straight away and you’re getting a shot at goal .. alright, it might not be the pretty buildup the Man City do or whatever.

“But you’re getting a lot of shots at goal and you’re getting a lot of opportunities and stuff. It does work as well. When it works, it really works.”

Sheffield United supporters may need to be patient while Ruben Selles’ era gets going

Dean’s enthusiasm about Selles’ methods come with a caveat, however, in that they took a while to adjust to for players used to operating in vastly different ways in the past. Much of pre-season will be spent drilling the new way of working into United’s players, but there may be a degree of patience required when the new campaign kicks off in early August.

“I’d played now for 17 years or so at that point, and I’d never seen the style of play that he plays until I went there,” Dean added. “At first, I was like: ‘This isn’t for me.’ It just didn’t work. It didn’t suit me or my game at all, which is probably why I didn’t play as much as people thought I would. Then I think I broke the mental cycle of doing it. It’s just different.

“He’s got this mad thing about last steps. If you’re going to press someone, you’d get there and then you’d jockey them. Get low and either show them outside to the line or inside, depending on where you wanted them. He’d say: ‘Just f****** run through them ... don’t stop. Don’t stop. Sprint as fast as you can at them and if they beat you the next geezer will get them. And then the next.’

“And the rule is if it gets to the fourth, he’ll be fouled. Imagine the left back getting the ball and the winger’s running at him, if he chops him then nine times out of 10 it’ll bounce off a shin and then it’s about the counter-press.

“Then as soon as you win the ball back, don’t try and keep it. He talks about going vertical, playing that forward pass, wherever. Diagonal runs, forward passes, it’s just a big chaos in the middle of the pitch.”

It may work, it may not. But Selles-ball is coming to Bramall Lane, and no-one can quite be 100 per cent sure what will happen when it does.