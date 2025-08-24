Ruben Selles answers Sheffield United future question after latest defeat turns up pressure on Blades boss

Ruben Selles insists he is not concerned about his future at Sheffield United despite suffering the latest defeat of his reign at Bramall Lane yesterday. The Blades have now lost their first four games of the season, after appointing Selles as Chris Wilder’s replacement earlier this summer.

Millwall’s 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane was the latest low point of the campaign so far, with an improved second-half display not enough to get back in the game as Luke Cundle’s first-half goal turned out to be the winner.

United now go to Middlesbrough next weekend still looking for their first win of the Selles era, with the Blades already nine points adrift of the teams at the top of the table and seven off the play-off positions.

Unitedites were not shy to show their frustration at the half-time and full-time whistles, with the most voiceferous boos at the end of the game seemingly reserved for the Spaniard as he made his way around the Bramall Lane pitch to show them his appreciation.

And speaking afterwards to the media, Selles admitted: “Well definitely, this isn’t the situation I want to be in now, that is for sure. I know the professional, I have been in the game more than 18 years as a professional coaching teams and sometimes it goes the right way from the very beginning.

“Sometimes it doesn’t. I think the difference is how hard you work every day because I know I make mistakes, I’m the first to admit that. But I also know that I have given my 100 per cent and sometimes it’s not good enough, like right now.

“And sometimes it is. And sometimes it’s exactly the same and then you find the moment that you connect and change the dynamic. So, if you ask about if I am concerned about myself or concerned about the situation, I’m not concerned.

“I know this team has passion, intensity and togetherness to change the situation. And then get back on track. But obviously it’s not the situation we wanted.”