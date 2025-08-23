Sorry Sheffield United player ratings from Millwall defeat

Ruben Selles’ nightmare start to life at Sheffield United continued this afternoon when the Blades suffered their fourth defeat in four games since he replaced Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer. The Blades couldn’t find a way past Millwall, who took three points back down south with them courtesy of Luke Cundle’s first-half winner.

The Blades huffed and puffed in a bid to get back in the game, with Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda by far the busiest of the two on the pitch and making a superb stop to keep out Gus Hamer’s curling effort.

But that did nothing to placate disgruntled Blades fans, with a chorus of boos greeting the final shrills on referee John Busby’s whistle and further question marks about Selles quickly following. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Michael Cooper 5

A difficult one to mark as he did nothing wrong, had little chance of keeping out Millwall’s winner after being exposed badly by those employed to protect him and otherwise didn’t have a great deal to do. He still cut a frustrated figure, though, in noticeable contrast to his unflappable demeanour in the whole of last season

Ben Godfrey 5

Making his debut at right-back after signing from Atalanta on the eve of this fixture and ended up at right-back as the Blades introduced Seriki to try and get back into the game. He was steady, rather than spectacular, but it was optimistic to expect much more from a player who only arrived yesterday and was playing his first competitive football since April

Tyler Bindon 4

The young man is still learning his trade at this level but the fear is that his levels of confidence and belief seem to be diminishing rapidly by the week, as shown by his indecisiveness when a simple Millwall ball over the top ended up creating a real chance for Coburn

Jack Robinson 5

The Blades skipper’s most noteable contributions in the game were flicking a header narrowly wide from a ball into the box just before the hour mark, and some typically combative defending at the other end to keep Jake Cooper, the centre-back who is notoriously free-scoring against the Blades, quiet.

Dealt well with the aerial threat of Coburn and used all hus experience late on to not panic when Nisbet got a sight of goal in the Blades box before his touch evaded him

Harrison Burrows 4

The left-back was one of United’s standout players last season but his decline in the early parts of this season has been symptomatic of United’s wider drop-off as a collective. He is another who looks devoid of belief at the minute and appears unable to wait to offload the ball as soon as he gets it, leading to some uncharacteristic loose passes.

His defending has always been the weaker part of his game but at this level you simply can’t allow the opposition’s physical striker the chance to jump completely unchallenged on the edge of your own box and flick on, as Ivanovic did for Cundle’s opening goal under no pressure from Burrows or Bindon

He was close to making amends at the other end when he shot first-time after good work from Hamer to win the ball back high, but his effort bounced off one post and then rolled agonisingly wide of the other in a moment which rather summed up United’s fortunes today, and this season so far

Sydie Peck 4.5

It’s difficult to judge Peck at the minute because he is still a young man effectively doing the job of two or three players in the centre of a midfield that consistently seems to get overrun, and he looks like he is swimming the tide as a result.

Shorn of the protection offered by Vini Souza last season, and Djibril Soumare last week, it was another tough afternoon for the midfielder, who looks a long way from the composed player who helped to dominate games in midfield last season at the top of the Championship.

He did have a sight of goal in the first half, as a glancing header was cleared off the line as his wait for a first goal in Blades colours goes on. Booked late on for a professional foul to stop his man in his tracks

Gus Hamer 5

United’s best player, like most of a Blades persuasion, must be looking around and wondering what on earth has happened to this team in the few short months since they were 15 minutes away from the Premier League. He reverted to a deeper central position, after a spell in a 10-ish role at Swansea, but from this vantage point it seems to continue to hamper him.

The position exposes him too much to the defensive side of the game while also limiting him going forward, with him often picking the ball up in his own half and with very little movement or options in front of him to make something happen.

His frustration was evident as he chased down and blocked a clearance for a Millwall goal-kick before launching his arms - it wasn’t clear if it was at someone in particular, or at the situation in general but it wasn’t hard to empathise, and it came as no surprise when he was booked again for dissent shortly after.

So close to dragging the Blades back on level terms when he saw no other option and looked to curl an effort into the top corner, but Benda was equal to the effort with a stunning save to tip the ball around the post and keep his side in the lead

Callum O’Hare 4

In a similar boat to Hamer, with a look of square-pegs-in-round-holes about United’s early-season performances and subsequent results. Both he and Hamer’s natural inclination to get forward is no surprise but does Peck no favours and leaves them with the appearance of players who are trying to make the best of unfamiliar roles - which isn’t surprising considering neither are natural central midfielders.

United’s No.10 did have one of their best chances of the game, however, when he curled an effort wide in the second half that looked likely to get the Blades back on level terms for a long time before it flashed the wrong side of Benda’s right-hand post

Louie Barry 6

The Villa loanee was full of running and energy and looked the most likely spark from a United perspective as he ran at Blades old boy Leonard every time he got the ball. It was a mixed bag in terms of the outcome but it was the intent that stood out on a day that no-one else in a Blades shirt looked likely to cause Millwall any problems.

It was predictably Barry who had United’s first shot on target in the second half when he cut inside, used the run of Hamer as a decoy and then looked to find the bottom corner of Benda’s goal, with the Millwall ‘keeper down well to save it. Ironic chants of “We’ve had a shot” from the Kop afterwards spoke volumes.

Became the second United man booked for dissent later in the game as frustration began to boil over on the pitch after seeping from the terraces

Tyrese Campbell 4

Last season Campbell was, in the middle of his scoring runs, one of the most effective strikers in the Championship but this season he has been largely anonymous apart from scoring on the opening day, since when I can’t remember him having a shot.

I don’t hold him responsible for that, either, with United struggling to get him into games and his 26 touches in 90+ minutes telling the story of an afternoon that saw his frustrations boil over when he bundled over visiting ‘keeper Benda as he shepherded the ball out of play.

Almost got the Blades back on level terms with a header on target after sub Seriki intelligently helped the ball back across goal, but it was blocked almost on the line

Tom Cannon 4

The striker lined up on the right wing after coming back into the side but couldn’t get into the game whatsoever and the ironic jeers from sections of the home support when he was substituted spoke volumes about the type of afternoon he had endured up to that point.

Notable subs: Femi Seriki

Came on for Bindon and to be fair injected a bit of energy into United’s play, creating a chance early in his time on the pitch with some dogged work on the byline and then setting up a chance for Campbell which saw him almost drag United back on to level terms

Also used: Brooks, One