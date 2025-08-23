Ruben Selles addresses Sheffield United fan boos as Millwall defeat sees tough “situation” worsen

Ruben Selles refused to criticise Sheffield United supporters who booed off his side at Bramall Lane this afternoon as a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall extended his nightmare start in charge of the Blades. The Spaniard, who replaced Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer, has now lost his first four games in charge.

United looked more like the side Selles wants them to be in the second half, with some superb stops from Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda keeping his side ahead after Luke Cundle’s opener, but they still couldn’t find a way back into the game and remain bottom of the Championship table after four games.

Next up next weekend is a tough trip up the A1 to Middlesbrough as Selles looks to avoid going winless in his first calendar month as Blades chief. But he is facing increasing pressure from sections of the fanbase over his position, with United looking a shadow of the side that won 92 points last season and reached the Championship play-off final just a few months ago.

“I think we started the game with the intention to make a good performance and try to get the team back on track and try to get the first victory,” Selles said. “In the first 10 minutes, we were on top of the game and trying to create, trying to generate, being aggressive.

“I think we lost a little bit of organisation and started to lose duels in the middle of the pitch, allowing perhaps too much in the first half. And then we conceded the goal after a corner. Then I think the half time changed everything.

“I think we can recognise the team that we were in the second half, going for the game, playing, attacking, creating situations to score. And yeah, we're in the situation right now where all those situations are not going in our favour, so we will need to keep fighting.”

The half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos but the final shrills from referee John Busby prompted a much more frustrated response from a home crowd concerned about how quickly things have changed at their club in a short space of time.

On the dissent from the terraces, Selles said: “Well, I think the fans always have the right to express themselves and what they did today is normal. The first two games at home we didn't get a victory, we got two defeats and now it's four total.

“They're disappointed with the team and that we need to take on board. I think we can feel their disappointment, we can feel exactly the same things that they feel. But we are the only ones that can change that. Obviously getting the victory will help but also showing robustness and the football and intention and the way to do things.”