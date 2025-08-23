Japhet Tanganga Sheffield United transfer "moves on" as Millwall boss dispels Bramall Lane absence myth

Japhet Tanganga did not ask to miss Millwall’s trip to Sheffield United today, Lions boss Alex Neil confirmed, despite the Scot admitting that the defender’s transfer switch to Bramall Lane has “moved on” in the last few days. Tanganga was a noticeable absentee from the Lions squad that triumphed 1-0 in South Yorkshire.

The result has piled more pressure on boss Ruben Selles, who hopes for some more respite in the transfer market next week after sealing deals for Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom on the eve of the Millwall game.

Lions fans chanted ironically “Japhet, what’s the score?” as their side beat the Blades courtesy of Luke Cundle’s first-half winner, which sentenced Selles to his fourth defeat in as many games since he succeeded Chris Wilder as Blades boss earlier this summer.

The Star has been told that Tanganga’s move north could be worth in the region of £7m, with suggestions elsewhere that the total package could be £10m including add-ons. Asked to clarify the situation with Tanganga, Neil said: “What I can tell you about Japhet is that he's been nothing but a consummate professional.

“At no point did he say he didn't want to play today. He wanted to play the game, he was available. The decision was made by me, about what we wanted to do and what today was. It was better to take him out of the firing line and go with the guys in a good mental space and were ready to play. But he at no stage refused to play. If anything, it was the opposite.”

On Tanganga’s future specifically, Neil added: “The fact we took him out of the game highlights that things have moved on, as far as I know they're not at a conclusion stage. I spoke to him earlier and we'll see what transpires in the next couple of days.”

Millwall beat the Blades on home soil last season and followed that up with another three points to pile the pressure on boss Selles. “Sheffield United are a good side,” Neil added. “It's been a difficult start but with what they've got, its a good team.

“They’ve still got most of the players that finished last season on 92 points, or something ridiculous. We had the disappointment of losing the game last week which was not too dissimilar, in us getting the first goal and trying to hit on the counter.

“We needed our goalkeeper to make two really good saves, one from Gus Hamer and one from Louie Barry, but you can see how light we are. To get a result here we were going to have to do the basics right and rely on our goalkeeper at times and we did that. Today was a typical Millwall display, when everything was against us, and we managed to dig one out.”