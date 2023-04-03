Rival boss insists Blades “have enough” to win promotion this season despite challenges from Boro and Luton

David Wagner saw enough from Sheffield United to believe they will get over the line in this season’s promotion race, after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over his Norwich City side extended the gap over their nearest challengers to six points.

United’s win in Norfolk, coupled with Middlesbrough’s 4-2 reverse at struggling Huddersfield Town, consolidated the Blades’ promotion place - with Luton Town now joining Boro in the automatic race after beating Watford to draw level on points with Michael Carrick’s men in the table.

The Blades also have a game in hand on both challengers, owing to their run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup later this month. And when asked if United will win automatic promotion this season, Wagner replied positively.

“When you see what they were able to bring on from the bench, how they played and how they fought as well, I think they have enough and they will win promotion,” the German added.

“I am quite sure of that. In general, it was a quite even game, in terms of how much everybody invested. But footballing-wise we got beaten by the better side in Sheffield United.”

James McAtee’s sixth goal of the season was the difference against City, who were booed off at the end by a section of their home support.

“We were good in how we fought and the players tried; I have no complaints about that,” Wagner added. “But we didn’t have the quality today in the final third to really create something. This was the difference between United and us.

“We got beaten by the better side offensively. They were able to create better chances and we were technically not good enough, a little bit sloppy. We were not good offensively, we were beaten by a better side. We fought hard and we will do that in future, for sure.”

