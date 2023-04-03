Blades’ star man instrumental once again as United go six points clear of Boro

Another week, another impressive display for Iliman Ndiaye. One wonders what task is more difficult – defending against him, or trying to come up with new ways to describe his remarkable ability.

Not really, of course. Watching him from the press box is far safer, and more pleasurable, than trying to stop him in full flight, as Grant Hanley – victim to a savage piece of skill and nutmeg towards the end of Saturday’s victory over Norwich City – now knows.

For a man who only turned 23 last month, Ndiaye’s maturity on the pitch is remarkable and he was once again instrumental in victory at Carrow Road, winning back the ball before setting in motion the chain of events that led to James McAtee’s winner, sending United six points clear of nearest rivals Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the race for the Premier League.

Ndiaye showed many of the qualities which have made him a target for many clubs in the top-flight and his 90-minute display was made all the remarkable considering it came against a backdrop of two appearances for Senegal over the international break, and the travel that came as a result, and also whilst observing Ramadan.

Little wonder, then, that Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff were not expecting their star men to last the entire game. James McAtee making way scuppered that plan and Heckingbottom said: “He’s in the middle of Ramadan, but he’s experienced with that and manages it extremely well.

“International football is different for him now. It’s a different high, and a different emotion. For him to come back to us and see the game out was great. I thought he was fantastic.”

In what was already a campaign to remember, Ndiaye scored his first international goal over the break and lined up alongside the likes of Sadio Mane for Senegal.

"He had a big smile on his face when he came back from the international period, he really enjoyed it," Heckingbottom said before travelling to Norwich.

“I asked him if he felt different now and he said he did. That’s because he has now got a different presence within the squad and is one of the manager’s main men.