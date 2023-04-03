How Sheffield United's agent fees spend compares to Burnley, Norwich, Middlesbrough and rest of Championship: gallery
Sheffield United spent almost £2m on agent fees between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.
The figure, disclosed by the FA in accordance with FIFA’s regulations on working with intermediaries, covers incomings, some outgoings and also new contracts, for the likes of Chris Basham and Jake Eastwood.
The signings of Filip Uremovic and Anel Ahmedhodzic are also covered, as are loan deals in and out involving Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark, Reda Khadra, James McAtee and Eastwood, and the departures of Oli Burke and Michael Verrips.
In total Championship clubs spent just over £36m on agents – dwarfed by the £318m Premier League figure, including Chelsea splashing £43m and Manchester City £51m.
But how does United’s total agents outlay compare to the rest of the Championship? Here, in reverse order, is how each second-tier side spent during the period covered...