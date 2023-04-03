News you can trust since 1887
How Sheffield United's agent fees spend compares to Burnley, Norwich, Middlesbrough and rest of Championship: gallery

Sheffield United spent almost £2m on agent fees between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:50 BST

The figure, disclosed by the FA in accordance with FIFA’s regulations on working with intermediaries, covers incomings, some outgoings and also new contracts, for the likes of Chris Basham and Jake Eastwood.

The signings of Filip Uremovic and Anel Ahmedhodzic are also covered, as are loan deals in and out involving Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark, Reda Khadra, James McAtee and Eastwood, and the departures of Oli Burke and Michael Verrips.

Would-be Blades owner Mmobuosi breaks silence as takeover rumbles on

In total Championship clubs spent just over £36m on agents – dwarfed by the £318m Premier League figure, including Chelsea splashing £43m and Manchester City £51m.

But how does United’s total agents outlay compare to the rest of the Championship? Here, in reverse order, is how each second-tier side spent during the period covered...

Championship clubs spent just over £36m between them on agent fees during the last period covered

1. Total agent spend

Total agent spend: £200,323

2. READING

Total agent spend: £200,323 Photo: Warren Little

Total agent spend: £273,412

3. ROTHERHAM UNITED

Total agent spend: £273,412 Photo: Ashley Allen

Total agent spend: £321,254

4. BLACKPOOL

Total agent spend: £321,254 Photo: Lewis Storey

