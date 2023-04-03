Former Blades goalkeeper, now of Arsenal, helped ex-Blades teammate’s fundraiser reach it’s £6,000 target to fund a knee operation

A fundraising appeal to pay for what was described as a “career-saving operation” for a former Sheffield United player has reached its £6,000 target

Connor Dimaio played five times for the Blades after coming through the club’s academy and only moved to Matlock Town earlier this year after a spell at Curzon Ashton. Last month he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament, and strained his medial and lateral ligaments, in the home clash against Ashton United and left the stadium on crutches. Scans later confirmed the extent of the damage, with the 27-year-old facing around a year out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club arranged a JustGiving page to raise £6,000 for what they describe as Dimaio’s “career-saving operation” and the target has now been met - with Dimaio’s former United youth teammate Aaron Ramsdale leading the donations with £1,000 into the pot. Current Blades coach Jack Lester and Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony were also amongst those to chip in.

Connor Dimaio in first-team action for Sheffield United at home to Rotherham United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Matlock statement explaining the fundraising drive read: “Due to the waiting times on the NHS, the financial implications that loss of earnings will have, and also to support the longevity of Connor’s career as a serious injury which can significantly disrupt careers, having the surgery done privately, as soon as possible, is a priority.

“The PFA will cover some of Connor’s surgery costs but the rest will need to be found as soon as possible, so the operation can take place at the earliest available date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Connor is a family man who, along with his partner, welcomed their second child into the world so this injury could not have come at a more difficult time. We understand that right now times are difficult but if you can help by chipping in anything you can afford, no matter how small, it would help Connor through an incredibly tough period in his life.”

Matlock’s social media manager James Griffiths added: “Connor is a Chesterfield lad who speaks incredibly highly of his time with the Blades and the time that he spent with you guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see this happen to him is truly heartbreaking, especially as he had just become a dad again and is now unable to work.

“We’ve seen the football family do incredible things for one and another and we have faith that they will pull through for Connor in his time of need.”

To contribute further to the appeal, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock manager Martin Carruthers said of Dimaio’s injury: “This is terrible news for us all but particularly for Connor and our thoughts go out to him and his family. We had signed one hell of a player and his performances had shown us what a great player he is.

“We’re all devastated for him, a fine player who loves playing football and loves playing for Matlock Town, It’ll be a long time out for him, probably 10 to 12 months so realistically that’ll take us through to February or March next year As a club we’ll support him in every way we can but one thing is for certain, he’ll be sorely missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad