News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
23 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Sheffield United confirm travel details for FA Cup semi v Man City ahead of ticket sales

Official travel details for City FA Cup semi confirmed as Blades prepare to snap up tickets

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Sheffield United have confirmed details of their official travel for this month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as Blades fans prepare to snap up their tickets later this week.

The clash against Pep Guardiola’s City will be played on Saturday, April 22 and kick-off at 4.45pm, with TV coverage on ITV. CLICK HERE for full ticket information

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades boss draws line under loan pair’s eligibility for semi-final

Most Popular

United beat Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals to book their place at Wembley to face the competition favourites City, who hammered Burnley 6-0 in the last eight.

With hotels increasing their prices drastically on a weekend that also sees the capital hosting the London Marathon, it looks like being an expensive day out for those Blades travelling south to watch their side in a first FA Cup semi-final since 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Would-be Blades owner Mmobuosi breaks silence as takeover rumbles on

And fans travelling to Wembley and back on the day on official supporters travel now know the prices they face, with seats on the United coaches priced at £59 - with no concession prices or refunds. Coaches will depart from Sheffield Arena from 10am. Full details on the coach travel is available on United’s website HERE.

‘Worth paying to watch’ - United ratings from huge Norwich win

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cheapest tickets are £30 for adults or £20 for concessions, with premium tickets priced at £120 and £100, with safe standing also available - priced at £65 and £55 for concessions.

The prices for Sheffield United’s FA Cup semi v Man City

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
AdultsConcessions
Premium Level 2 Ticket£120£100827 tickets
Level 2 Ticket£100£801,190 tickets
Category 1£80£703,525 tickets
Category 2£65£5512,645 tickets
Category 2 Safe Standing (No Under 12s)£65£55865 tickets
Category 3£45£359,587 tickets
Category 4£30£205,061 tickets
Man City