Official travel details for City FA Cup semi confirmed as Blades prepare to snap up tickets

Sheffield United have confirmed details of their official travel for this month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as Blades fans prepare to snap up their tickets later this week.

The clash against Pep Guardiola’s City will be played on Saturday, April 22 and kick-off at 4.45pm, with TV coverage on ITV. CLICK HERE for full ticket information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United beat Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals to book their place at Wembley to face the competition favourites City, who hammered Burnley 6-0 in the last eight.

With hotels increasing their prices drastically on a weekend that also sees the capital hosting the London Marathon, it looks like being an expensive day out for those Blades travelling south to watch their side in a first FA Cup semi-final since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And fans travelling to Wembley and back on the day on official supporters travel now know the prices they face, with seats on the United coaches priced at £59 - with no concession prices or refunds. Coaches will depart from Sheffield Arena from 10am. Full details on the coach travel is available on United’s website HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheapest tickets are £30 for adults or £20 for concessions, with premium tickets priced at £120 and £100, with safe standing also available - priced at £65 and £55 for concessions.

The prices for Sheffield United’s FA Cup semi v Man City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad