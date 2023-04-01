Wagner left upset after “clear offside” in build-up to Blades’ winner at Carrow Road

Norwich City boss David Wagner admits what he believes was a “clear offside” in the build-up to Sheffield United’s winner at Carrow Road this afternoon was just one of his frustrations after United took another step towards securing Premier League football.

United moved six points of promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Luton Town thanks to James McAtee’s second-half goal, with Boro’s players angrily protesting on the pitch after he pounced on Max Lowe’s mis-hit shot to poke past Angus Gunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although both managers later insisted McAtee was onside - although Paul Heckingbottom admitted he wished he wasn’t, given the number of decisions that have gone against his side this season - Wagner was left upset that the flag wasn’t raised earlier in the move.

“The final pass was not offside but that wasn’t the complaint,” Wagner said. “There was a clear offside situation in the build up of half a yard or a yard. The game continued and they scored a goal where the final ball was not offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is one of the frustrations. We have to be honest; offensively we were not good enough and able to create clear-cut chances. We were not good in possession or in our passing. This is why we were not able to create the clear-cut chances.

“We were good in how we fought and the players tried, no complaints about that. But we didn’t have the quality today in the final third to really create something. This was the difference between United and us, I think it was quite even in terms of how everyone invested and worked but we got beaten by the better side offensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were able to create better chances and we were technically not good enough, a little bit sloppy. If you have as many injuries as we have, you can’t create a clear understanding if you have to always change the team or play players out of position.

“Nothing is decided after this game and that’s how it is. We were not good offensively, we were beaten by a better side. We fought hard and we will do that in future, for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad