The Star understands that the overwhelming majority of targets identified by club officials ahead of the new campaign are working abroad, with France and Scandinavia cited as areas of particular interest.

The shift in tack, which has been confirmed by a variety of sources both inside and outside Bramall Lane, is a deliberate ploy to try and circumnavigate some of the financial challenges manager Paul Heckingbottom and members of his football department face after initially being handed £20m to spend on reprofiling a squad which won promotion from the Championship last term. Designed to discover and then exploit niches in the market, such as the one which delivered former Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic to South Yorkshire 11 months ago, the decision also explains why United have been linked with a number of foreign footballers since regaining their top-flight status. They include Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane, Beanie Traore of BK Hacken and Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed.

Despite not having the same resources placed at their disposal as other teams operating in the same sphere - Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, both renowned for buying cheap and then selling big after ensuring like-for-like replacements are already lined-up, lavish huge sums on scouting - United are known to have beefed-up their network of European contacts in recent years. The process, overseen by head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, ensures a steady flow of information on emerging talents makes its way to the Randox Health Academy training complex, where his operation is based, before being analysed, disseminated and then fed into a computer system which helps track their progress.

United World, the organisation United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud uses to oversee a portfolio of sporting interests which also includes Beerschot and Chateauroux, boasts its own small team of scouts. UW was represented at the strategy meeting attended by Heckingbottom and Prince Abdullah in Geneva soon after United’s return to the top-flight was confirmed. Thought to be the driver behind deals for Ismaila Coulibaly and Michael Verrips, who now plies his trade in Holland for Gronigen, UW’s influence on recent in-comings at United has been limited of late. After being briefed on him by Mitchell, Heckingbottom pushed through a deal for Ahmedhodzic after consulting with his assistant Jack Lester about the centre-half. The pair had previously worked together at Nottingham Forest, when Lester was involved with their development programme and Ahmedhodzic was building his professional career.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks with his coaching staff including Jack Lester and Stuart McCall: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United’s decision to look further afield when searching for acquisitions could provide a number of benefits but also does not come without its risks. Whilst widening Heckingbottom’s search area as he attempts to bolster the options at his disposal it also could present him with a series of cultural challenges as new arrivals adapt to life in a new country. The personality of the dressing room could also change too, particularly with captain Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens both being released at the end of the previous campaign.

It is also a myth that following such a blueprint is more cost effective. Although full and facility fees can be lower for those arriving from abroad, their agents and intermediaries are away of salary rates in England and negotiate accordingly.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been a big hit at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Nevertheless, this approach has also enjoyed successes in the past. Sander Berge, the Norway international lured away from Genk, is now viewed as one of United’s most coveted performers while Filip Uremovic, a Croatian, provided crucial cover after agreeing a short-term move to England from Russia following Heckingbottom’s appointment on a permanent basis in November 2021.

Although the accent is set to change, United have not entirely abandoned their interest in British based players. Everton’s Mason Holgate, who was coached by Heckingbottom as a youngster at Barnsley, is being monitored and talks with the Liverpudlians about a loan deal could accelerate over the coming days.

Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to bring Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee back to United either. The pair excelled during their respective placements with United last season, emerging as regular members of their starting eleven after Christmas. Snaring McAtee could prove difficult, with Pep Guardiola suggesting he could be presented with an opportunity to work with the treble-winners when they return to training. But Doyle, currently on duty with England at the European under-21 championships, will find it difficult to force his way into the Catalan’s plans; particularly with Mateo Kovacic set to be unveiled by City and a huge bid being submitted for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Sander Berge joined Sheffield United following a spell in Belgium: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom is known to have held talks with Guardiola’s director of football, Txiki Begiristan, last week; which suggests that United are at the heart of the conversation about Doyle’s future. Initially it was suspected that Heckingbottom would table a proposal to sign him permanently. Indeed, senior figures at the Etihad Stadium let it be known they were expecting an offer to be made soon after the two clubs faced each other in April’s FA Cup semi-finals. But the mood music at United now indicates that brokering another loan is more likely, although Heckingbottom will continue to explore the prospect of arranging something more long-term should Kovacic and Rice both join City.