News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Meet the man who will decide if Sheffield United's bold transfer swoop succeeds

Txiki Begiristain, the man with the power to decide whether Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to Sheffield United next season, is someone not averse to selling players if he deems it is in Manchester City’s best interests.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:15 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:35 BST

During his first 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, where he has just helped Pep Guardiola mastermind a treble winning season, the Basque sanctioned the departure of 78 players; 14 more than the reigning Premier League, FA Cup and European champions signed.

MORE: United meet City chief to try and agree deal

As The Star has revealed, Begiristain discussed the futures of Doyle and McAtee with United earlier this week as Paul Heckingbottom attempts to prepare a squad equipped for the top-flight next term. The duo were both instrumental in United’s promotion from the second tier, making a combined total of 81 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

Most Popular

MORE: United’s takeover stance revealed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Known to be one of Guardiola’s closest confidants and among the most influential members of City’s footballing department, Begiristain will decide if Doyle and McAtee should remain in the North-West next term or be allowed to rejoin to United. With Mateo Kovacic set to be unveiled by City and the 58-year-old also reportedly chasing Declan Rice on Guardiola’s behalf, it seems likely he would sanction Doyle’s exit should a suitable proposal be tabled and the midfielder’s potential buyers reach agreement with his agent.

MORE: Transfer target fits profile perfectly

Before moving to City, Begiristain performed the same role at Barcelona where he made nearly 250 appearances before entering the Catalans’ technical department; helping them win four La Liga titles during his tenure.

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football (right right, back) has spoken with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / SportimageTxiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football (right right, back) has spoken with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football (right right, back) has spoken with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

He also represented San Sebastian, Real Sociedad and Deportivo La Coruna before retiring.

MORE: United’s shock high earner

United: Relationship with Man City set to bear fruit

Manchester City midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are both wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageManchester City midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are both wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Manchester City midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are both wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Related topics:Manchester CityPep Guardiola