Txiki Begiristain, the man with the power to decide whether Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to Sheffield United next season, is someone not averse to selling players if he deems it is in Manchester City’s best interests.

During his first 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, where he has just helped Pep Guardiola mastermind a treble winning season, the Basque sanctioned the departure of 78 players; 14 more than the reigning Premier League, FA Cup and European champions signed.

As The Star has revealed, Begiristain discussed the futures of Doyle and McAtee with United earlier this week as Paul Heckingbottom attempts to prepare a squad equipped for the top-flight next term. The duo were both instrumental in United’s promotion from the second tier, making a combined total of 81 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known to be one of Guardiola’s closest confidants and among the most influential members of City’s footballing department, Begiristain will decide if Doyle and McAtee should remain in the North-West next term or be allowed to rejoin to United. With Mateo Kovacic set to be unveiled by City and the 58-year-old also reportedly chasing Declan Rice on Guardiola’s behalf, it seems likely he would sanction Doyle’s exit should a suitable proposal be tabled and the midfielder’s potential buyers reach agreement with his agent.

Before moving to City, Begiristain performed the same role at Barcelona where he made nearly 250 appearances before entering the Catalans’ technical department; helping them win four La Liga titles during his tenure.

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football (right right, back) has spoken with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

He also represented San Sebastian, Real Sociedad and Deportivo La Coruna before retiring.