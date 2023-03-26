Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic on Ramadan, faith and why it has helped his career

“Muamer is going to love this,” says Anel Ahmedhodzic, before dictating the spelling of his friend’s name so as not to ruin the surprise. The Sheffield United defender is preparing to celebrate Ramadan, which began on Wednesday. And he wants his childhood pal, who has spent the best part of a decade imploring him to be a good Muslim, to know the advice he imparted did not go to waste.

“I have not always been, how do you say, a good boy and disciplined when it comes to my religion as I should have been. But as I have grown up over the years it has become more and more important for me. My best friend has always been very religious. Everytime I slack, he has always been on to me. And when he does, I feel so bad. He always tells me to pray and it is good to have a friend like that. He is 10 years older than me and like a big brother. I respect him so much.”

Much of Muamer’s cajoling takes place over Snapchat, which the two use to keep in touch following Ahmedhodzic’s move to England. Born in Malmo to Bosnian parents, football helped the centre-half stay on the straight and narrow whilst growing-up in Rosengard; a Malmo housing project social commentators describe as being among the toughest “ghettos” in Sweden and where his family decided to relocate following the horrors of the Balkans War. But as well as his strict upbringing - “In my country, you have to really beg for permission to do something, you’re not allowed to mess around” - religion has always played a role in Ahmedhodzic’s life. It is part of who he is and, with more than fifty percent of the population in his ancestral homeland following the teachings of the Koran, strengthens his ties to the country he now represents at international level.

“The majority of Bosnia is Muslim,” Ahmedhodzic says. “But not everybody. It is beautiful in the morning when you can hear the call to prayer. Trust me, the more you study and the more you learn about it, you will love it even more. For me, it is my life. I think this is why Bosnia has such an identity. The belief in God in Bosnia is strong and the people are strong. We are proud, very proud. When you meet a Bosnian, people always say we are very loud. Every Bosnian speaks with confidence and when you are confident, you are loud. That is the most common perception about us.”

“Bosnia, it is beautiful,” he continues. “If you love nature it is perfect. If you go to the city, Sarajevo, of course you see the bullet holes and the part that is unrepaired. Then there are the new parts, the mall and all of that. But I think it is important that people see the old part, to understand the history and people need to be reminded.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United has told The Star what Ramadan means to him: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Approaching his 20th cap for Bosnia and Herzegovina and previously of Nottingham Forest, Malmo and Bordeaux, Ahmedhodzic has spent nearly seven years in the ruthless, unforgiving and at times utterly brutal world of professional sport. Which is why, as he reflects on the meaning behind the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, he believes that adhering to its principles will not only help make him a better person but also a more sympathetic team mate too.

“I think it is very important to give what you can, at this time. Either to charity or if not, time for people who are not as fortunate as yourself or who would benefit from it. This is a time for reflection and for empathy. For me, when I pray, I feel like there is no worry in the world. I feel clean. It makes me very happy. One of the hardest things for me has been to pray five times a day. I have been a little sloppy on that. But when you get into that routine and that discipline, it does make you more disciplined. All the things you do when you pray and prepare to pray, everything the Koran says you should do, it is positive. Everything is there to make you a good human and a good person. If you have that discipline then you will be a good person.”

Ahmedhodzic witnessed the effects of Ramadan’s focus on selflessness in Rosengard, which has long been a destination for immigrants arriving from places such as Iraq, Lebanon and of course the former Yugoslavia.

“You read about Rosengard all the time. But it is my area and I love Sweden too, because it has given me so much. No one dares to do anything when it is Ramadan. Everyone focuses on themselves, their family and their well-being - everyone that they love. That minimises any problems. It is a lovely time, all about community.”

Rosengard, where Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic grew-up, has experienced problems in the past: STIG-AKE JONSSON/AFP via Getty Images

Together with his colleagues Iliman Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster, who last year made a similar observation during an interview with The Star, Ahmedhodzic is now abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Saturday’s visit to Norwich City will be the first time he has played for United whilst observing the fast. United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Tom Little, the Championship club’s head of performance, recognise the challenges this might present. But, even more importantly, understanding of the choices the trio make.

“Everytime I do something, good or bad, I say thank you to God,”Ahmedhodzic explains. “An experience is an experience. You learn from it. That’s why I always say ‘Thank you God.’ Everything is planned. I have had tough times. But these things happened for a reason. They are why I am strong.”

A mosque in Malmo, where Sheffield United's Anel Ahmehdozic hails from: BJORN LINDGREN/AFP via Getty Images

A volunteer prepares Iftar food for Muslim devotees to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan: RIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images

