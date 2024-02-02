Sheffield United have confirmed that Ismaila Coulibaly has left the club to join up with Swedish outfit AIK on loan for the remainder of the season.

Coulibaly has struggled to make an impact at United since first arriving at the club and initially being sent on loan at sister club Beerschot in Belgium for work permit reasons. The Mali international midfielder impressed in his first season in the Jupiler Pro League and there was talk of interest from a number of high-profile European clubs, however nothing ever materialised.

On his return to South Yorkshire he couldn't make a breakthrough and played one Championship game last season and made a handful of appearances in the cups. This season he played against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup defeat at Bramall Lane and that has been his sole outing.

Manager Chris Wilder admitted on Thursday that a move away was needed for the player and that has been confirmed.

"I think Ismaila needs to go out and play football," Wilder said. "He's not played any at all for the last 18 months. He's played a couple of cup games but he's never had a run at it.

"He's had a few issues that need to be resolved by playing regular first-team football so hopefully between now and the end of the season he'll have that ability and everybody will assess where he's at. With Davies coming back, with Anis Slimane coming back into the group, Brooksy [Andre Brooks], Gus Hamer... there are plenty of boys ahead of him in the queue. So he goes, and hopefully has a bit of luck and a good run towards the end of the season."

