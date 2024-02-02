Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no concerns over where Anel Ahmedhodzic's head is at as the Blades skipper prepares for a Premier League battle in the second half of the season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international had been the subject of speculation surrounding his future at United, with Napoli reported to be interested in taking Ahmedhodzic to Serie A in a multi-million pound deal.

That would have given everyone at the club, not least the player himself, something to think about as despite patchy form this season, the defender remains one of the Blades' saleable assets.

However, with the window now closed Ahmedhodzic must put thoughts of his future to the back of his mind and concentrate on the difficult task of keeping United in the top flight against all odds. And Wilder, who says he is happy to see his big name players in the transfer rumour columns, is in no doubt that the 24-year-old is ready and willing to remain in the fight.

"Yes, definitely [he is committed]," said Wilder ahead of Saturday evening's match against Aston Villa at Bramall Lane. "We have to calm that and have those one-to-one conversations which I have done with Anel. He’s an honest boy and I believe every word he says

"He has to look after his career, I understand that, but speculation is a good thing that these players are highly thought of I’d rather have people saying good things about my players than not."

The focus isn't just on the captain. With results not always matching up to performances, it would be easy for this, or any other, group to throw in the towel, however Wilder maintains the spirit in the camp is high.

"We’re looking at these players every day from the minute they walk in this building – it’s not spying on them," he added. "His [Ahmedhodzic] body language has been good. Walking around the place, everything is positive. For the position we’re in, they’re all accepting their roles and responsibilities

"They are trying to risk as well, which you have to, and people find the skinny angles but I think they know that is unacceptable. Bravery, looking to get on the ball, is so important. If they weren’t trying to do that then, after 15 minutes, I’d drag them off.