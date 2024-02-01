Chris Wilder has explained his decision to sanction Ismaila Coulibaly's exit from Bramall Lane, with the Malian midfielder expected to take the next steps in his career away from Sheffield United. The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating time at United since signing from Sarpsborg 08 in 2020, spending a long spell in Belgium on loan at United's sister club Beerschot.

Work permit concerns following Beerschot's relegation saw him join the Blades' first-team squad during Paul Heckingbottom's tenure in charge but Unitedites only had fleeting glances of a player hampered by a few injuries. There is long-standing interest in the midfielder from Swedish side AIK while The Star understands that Coulibaly has admirers in France, Belgium and Switzerland, with Portugal another potential destination.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulibaly played alongside AIK sporting director Thomas Berntsen at Sarpsborg, with the Norwegian previously admitting his side's interest in the midfielder. “Ismaila is a player I know well. If he ends up in AIK, it would be good, but I think there are quite a few other clubs that are in the picture. And we have a challenge with our foreigner quota. So, we’ll see. There are probably many clubs involved.”

Coulibaly has only featured in one matchday squad since Wilder's return to Bramall Lane, in the FA Cup away at Gillingham, with the returns to fitness of Tom Davies and Oliver Arblaster only pushing him further down the Bramall Lane pecking order. "I think Ismaila needs to go out and play football," Wilder said. "He's not played any at all for the last 18 months. He's played a couple of cup games but he's never had a run at it.