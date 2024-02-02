John Fleck's departure from Sheffield United was something that everyone knew would come soon, but it still managed to take everyone by surprise as the club announced his signing for Blackburn Rovers late night, at the very end of the January transfer window.

There had been no talk or rumours about his exit, the feeling being that he may get a few minutes here and there before the end of the season and then get a deserved hero's send off when the campaign came to a close, likely alongside a few other players who have played their part in the Blades' rise and whose contracts are coming to an end.

The tributes then poured in on social media in the wake of the announcement for a man who has been at the centre of some truly iconic moments in United's recent history. A promotion clinching goal against Northampton; the superb opener in THAT win over Wednesday; Premier League-class performances and goals in a season that had a pandemic not struck could have brought European football to Bramall Lane.

On a free from Coventry, as the terrace anthem goes, Fleck should go down as a bona fide Blades great and fans have been hailing their 'Scottish hero'.

@nessman930 posted, referring to that strike against Wednesday at Hillsborough: “It’s rolled for Fleck to hit it and oh! A stunning start! John Fleck with a searing strike. And the Blades inflict the first wound on derby day”. Legendary goal, legendary call, legendary player. Thanks for everything Flecky."

@BTL_Analysis said: "Before all the injuries I genuinely thought Fleck was one of the best players I've seen for United. Best of luck to him."

@Axe1889 said: "What a player, part of a team that anyone who witnessed it will never forget."

@RPH26·posted: "When you join a club as a player one of three things happen: 1, you’re crap, 2, you get remembered by one or two of the fans and appear on Sheffield United TV every now and again and host a few tables in the Legends Lounge. 3, you become a legend, everyone loves you. JF is this."

@scottyblade1986 posted: "Should never have to buy a drink in Sheffield again, one of the best midfielders at the Lane in my lifetime, that first season back in the Premier League he was unbelievable, and he had one or two memorable goals to say the least! Cheers Flecky!"

@Berkshireblade said: "Thank you for getting us out of League One and day dreaming about European football for a while! The promotion clinching goal at Northampton was enough to be fondly remember let alone the rest!"