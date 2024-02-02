Sheffield United multi-promotion hero makes surprising Bramall Lane exit

John Fleck has left Sheffield United to join Blackburn Rovers

The final act of transfer deadline day saw Sheffield United confirm that midfield great John Fleck has left the club to join Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

Fleck joined the club from Coventry City in 2016 and won promotion from League One with the Blades before starring in the Championship and eventually helping United into the Premier League where again he played a key role in a ninth placed finish in the top flight.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad