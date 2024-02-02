Sheffield United multi-promotion hero makes surprising Bramall Lane exit
Sheffield United have announced that John Fleck has left the club and joined Blackburn Rovers
The final act of transfer deadline day saw Sheffield United confirm that midfield great John Fleck has left the club to join Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.
Fleck joined the club from Coventry City in 2016 and won promotion from League One with the Blades before starring in the Championship and eventually helping United into the Premier League where again he played a key role in a ninth placed finish in the top flight.
Injuries have curtailed his playing time in recent seasons and after 278 appearances for United across three divisions, Fleck has made the move to Rovers until the end of the season. His United contract was due to end at the completion of this campaign.