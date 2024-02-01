Antwoine Hackford making his Sheffield United debut against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on January 02, 2021. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sheffield United are looking to tie down two more of their promising young stars to long-term contracts before sending them out on loan before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. The Blades have already announced new deals for Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford this month.

Now United are keen to do likewise with U23 wing-back duo Femi Seriki and Jili Buyabu, with loan moves lined up if they put pen-to-paper on new contracts. Seriki has already been linked with a temporary switch to South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United, while Buyabu could move north of the border with Motherwell amongst the clubs interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A couple of young boys have really impressed," said Wilder earlier today. "One of the things that has really impressed me is the way the academy has really kicked on and accelerated. There's some fabulous young players here. We're close to re-negotiating with a couple more. Jili and Femi are two young kids out of the academy and the likes of Oli Arblaster, Jebbison, Osula, Brooks, Sydie Peck ... there's seven or eight really good young players.

"We understand, whatever division we're in next season, whether it's the Premier League or the Championship, it can't be all about the young players. But to have that group coming through and progressing and impressing, and wanting to be here and wanting to play for me and play for the football club, is incredibly important. That excites us as a coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My message to the supporters is that inwardly we're really looking forward to working with these young players. And it's important that that pathway is there, and it has been. And it will carry on. I think everyone understands that there has to be a certain balance to that as well. The kids need the culture carriers around them as well and the experienced boys that know their way around a football pitch and know how to win three points as well.

United could also sanction a loan move for young striker Hackford, who signed a new contract until 2026 recently at Bramall Lane, ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

"There's a number of inquiries about the young kids," Wilder added. "We've had a couple of inquiries out of the Championship for Arblaster. 'No, he's here'. We want to get him back fit and involved in our first team. Jebbison, Hackford, other young players. They're sought-after young players and I do believe there's a couple of things in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad