Blades chief warns his players what to expect when City come to Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom has warned his Sheffield United side not to become "frustrated" by the approach Swansea City will take at Bramall Lane this weekend, reminding his players: "We have to use it to our advantage".

Swansea are renowned for their possession-based style of play and are not expected to deviate from it in South Yorkshire, despite travelling north 11 places and 19 points adrift of Heckingbottom's men in the Championship standings.

But the United boss has taken heart from the corresponding fixture between the two sides earlier in the season, in which United shaded possession before Reda Khadra's 95th-minute winner sealed all three points.

"We know they can be frustrating to play against, they dominate the ball. We've had two games against them in my time and imposed ourselves on them.

"Whether that's winning the ball back and creating chances or, like we did down there, having more of the ball than them, which is rare. We're very conscious of staying composed and understanding what they bring.

"I like watching them, I've just watched the FA Cup game just now. They changed shape slightly but the principles were the same and you can't get frustrated by that, you have to use it to your advantage."

United have doubts over former Swans striker Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle for the game, while John Fleck and George Baldock are both expected to be absent.

"We have to try and beat their approach," Heckingbottom added. "A big part of it is understanding what they want to do and how they can hurt you. We have to be ready for it.

"It is a bit of a unique problem, if you like. Do you jump over them or take the ball and keep it from them? We've tried both approaches.

