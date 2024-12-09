A young Sheffield United side came from behind to pick up a valuable point at West Brom on Sunday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far from being disappointed at taking a point after battling from behind at West Brom, Chris Wilder could do nothing but praise his young side after the securing of a result he hinted was only bettered by beating Sheffield Wednesday this season.

United fell behind through a set-piece after Torbjorn Heggem's header opened the scoring but twp quikfire goals from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell put the Blades in front in difficult conditions in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like all three points were heading back to Sheffield but Tom Fellow’s shot cannoned off Gus Hamer and looped over the outstretched Michael Cooper to earn the Baggies another draw.

Wilder got his side into a huddle on the pitch afterwards and the impression it gave as the animated boss gesticulated towards players and supporters was that this wasn’t a match to be disappointed in.

And the manager reaffirmed that in his post-match reacton to the draw, which still took United back to the top of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely delighted, apart from maybe another result so far this season that's arguably our best result of the season, considering,” he said. “At one stage (after Ryan One came on as a substitute) we had six under-22-year-old players on the pitch and we're learning at the top of the division.

"This is a big test for us. West Bromwich Albion are a fabulous club, (with a) great squad of players - I'd say the front four is right up there, (Tom) Fellows a top player, Mikey Johnston we were after in the summer, experience right the way through with Kyle Bartley. Their record so far this season they're possibly a little bit disappointed they've not turned more draws into wins but especially the way they came after us, they were incredibly aggressive on the press, played forward down the sides and put us right on the back foot from the off.

"It was a massive test for us, especially after 20, 25 minutes, especially scoring from a set play when you see the size of our team compared to theirs - not that we enjoy conceding from set plays - but it's a great ball and a fabulous finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's game on. I'm stood on the sideline I saying this will be interesting now, let's see what our team is all about. They answered all the questions with their performance and even when they scored a fortunate equaliser from their point of view, it was another question to ask.”

United now travel to take on Millwall on Wednesday night, another huge test for this youthful squad but they will do so with Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic back from suspension and with Tyrese Campbell available, despite the in-form forward coming off early at the Hawthorns.