Former Blades midfielder won Central Coast Mariners’ first trophy in a decade at the weekend

Nick Montgomery’s managerial stock continues to grow Down Under after the former Sheffield United midfielder earned a first trophy in a decade for Central Coast Mariners over the weekend.

Jason Cummings scored a hat-trick as the Mariners, United’s former sister club, hammered Melbourne City - part of Manchester City’s network of global clubs - 6-1 at Parramatta’s Commbank Stadium in the A-League Grand Final.

Afterwards Cummings described Montgomery, who made almost 400 appearances for the Blades before being released to continue his footballing journey in Australia, as “the best manager I’ve worked under” and “different class”.

On the training field, as a person, as a guy, his man-management…is a different class. Jason Cummings on Nick Montgomery

The former Blade led his side to the title despite working with comfortably the division’s lowest budget and is on the radar of many European clubs after his exploits with the Mariners. Montgomery has made no secret of his desire to one day manage his former club United, and has been tipped to follow the managerial path of Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou began his coaching career in his adopted homeland of Australia before moving to Celtic and is now on the brink of being appointed as the new manager of United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery celebrates with Maximilien Balard of the Mariners after winning the 2023 A-League Men's Grand Final match between Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium on June 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Mariners’ chief executive Shaun Mielekamp was asked about Montgomery’s future in the aftermath of the grand final victory. “Hopefully, it’s 20 years from now that he’ll go and manage his club Sheffield United,” Mielekamp said.

“Monty is very smart and tactical. He won’t be jumping at the first opportunity. I have never spoken to him about it but I’m confident that he’ll have thought of his pathway.

“He won’t rush it. He’s got his first trophy, and now maybe he’ll go win the AFC Cup or the minor premiership next year.”

Skipper and goalkeeper Danny Vukovic admitted that Montgomery “deserves bigger and better things” and the 41-year-old’s work at Mariners - working with low budgets and developing young players and those whose football journeys have veered off course a little - will not have gone unnoticed elsewhere.

