Leeds United will be without a key man during their Championship clash at Bramall Lane.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will not be on the touchline at Bramall Lane next week after earning himself a touchline ban during Monday’s 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Sheffield United will host their Yorkshire rivals as the Championship’s second-placed side, having fallen from top spot following a dramatic night at Elland Road. Leeds looked set for a first home defeat since September before substitute Pascal Struijk - a centre-back by trade - scored twice to snatch all three points.

The Dutchman’s second goal came deep into added-time and sent Elland Road into rapture, with Leeds boss Farke swept away by the emotion as he celebrated with his players. But the German encroached onto the pitch and was booked as a result, with a third yellow card of the campaign earning him a one-game touchline suspension which will be served on Monday.

"I have to check [if I'm suspended] if I'm honest," Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post after his side’s win. "Since 17 years as a manager in professional football I had one yellow card, I was never sent off. I had two pretty doubtful yellows during this season. If I really miss this game at Bramall Lane due to goal celebrations I have to adapt to the rules. If the yellow was really for me and it was right to give me a yellow in this situation I will accept the rules. I would doubt if it's fair and in the sense of the game."

Farke will still be present at Bramall Lane on Monday, with the Leeds boss permitted to speak with his team before kick-off and during half-time. The German will be forced to watch the action from the stands but can pass messages and instructions onto his coaching staff, with his assistant Eddie Riemer expected to be Chris Wilder’s opposite number on the night.

It remains to be seen how much Farke’s touchline absence might affect Leeds come Monday, but the 48-year-old didn’t care too much in the immediate aftermath of his team’s victory. Victory has seen the Whites go back above United with a two-point cushion and despite the comeback nature, it is worth the same three points as any other win.

"Each and every win is important and priceless," Farke added. "With the drama of the late win it's one of the most important ones to create togetherness and unity with the fans and within the group. You could sense this. It's definitely a big night. I don't want to put it over other wins for us but it was definitely a special night.

“We're judged after the outcome of the season but it's important that you enjoy the way or you will ask yourself one day why am I doing this hard work? If you have such a group and you're allowed to work for such a great club you have to enjoy what you're doing through the season."