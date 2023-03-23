Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, who could stand between the Blades and promotion later this season, have agreed a takeover deal with an unnamed American consortium.

The deal, which is "subject to legislative and governance procedures", will end chairman Dean Hoyle's long association with the Terriers and will now be subject to scrutiny by the EFL – the same stage that Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempted takeover of the Blades, who travel to Huddersfield for a potentially-pivotal penultimate game of the current season, is currently at, months after a deal was agreed.

United supporters and officials alike will no doubt keep a close eye on how quickly the EFL ratify the new ownership of the Terriers, after 14 years of Hoyle’s involvement with the Championship strugglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle revealed last year his intentions to buy back the majority of shares from former owner Phil Hodgkinson with a view to selling the club, who are third bottom of the Championship and looking to avoid relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement on Thursday read: "We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy. As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100 per cent of the shares in the Football Club.

"Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have agreed a club takeover with an unnamed American consortium: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

"Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures. We will give more information to supporters as soon as these procedures have been completed."

The deal is understood to ensure Huddersfield avoid entering administration, with reports suggesting Hoyle has written off around £40million that he is owed by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former chairman Hodgkinson resigned from Huddersfield's board last month after financial troubles hit his own business and Hoyle stepped back in to keep the club afloat.