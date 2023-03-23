The deal, which is "subject to legislative and governance procedures", will end chairman Dean Hoyle's long association with the Terriers and will now be subject to scrutiny by the EFL – the same stage that Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempted takeover of the Blades, who travel to Huddersfield for a potentially-pivotal penultimate game of the current season, is currently at, months after a deal was agreed.
United supporters and officials alike will no doubt keep a close eye on how quickly the EFL ratify the new ownership of the Terriers, after 14 years of Hoyle’s involvement with the Championship strugglers.
Doyle revealed last year his intentions to buy back the majority of shares from former owner Phil Hodgkinson with a view to selling the club, who are third bottom of the Championship and looking to avoid relegation to League One.
A club statement on Thursday read: "We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy. As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100 per cent of the shares in the Football Club.
"Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town.
"Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures. We will give more information to supporters as soon as these procedures have been completed."
The deal is understood to ensure Huddersfield avoid entering administration, with reports suggesting Hoyle has written off around £40million that he is owed by the club.
Former chairman Hodgkinson resigned from Huddersfield's board last month after financial troubles hit his own business and Hoyle stepped back in to keep the club afloat.
The Terriers reappointed former Blades boss Neil Warnock for a second spell as manager last month, with the club then in 23rd place in the table. Warnock has won two of his seven games in charge and the Terriers currently sit three points from safety.