News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
2 hours ago Scooter rider involved in collision with bus
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Sheffield United eye Championship rivals' takeover as American deal agreed while Blades' takeover rumbles on

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, who could stand between the Blades and promotion later this season, have agreed a takeover deal with an unnamed American consortium.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:41 GMT

The deal, which is "subject to legislative and governance procedures", will end chairman Dean Hoyle's long association with the Terriers and will now be subject to scrutiny by the EFL – the same stage that Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempted takeover of the Blades, who travel to Huddersfield for a potentially-pivotal penultimate game of the current season, is currently at, months after a deal was agreed.

United supporters and officials alike will no doubt keep a close eye on how quickly the EFL ratify the new ownership of the Terriers, after 14 years of Hoyle’s involvement with the Championship strugglers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pivotal moment in Dozy's Blades takeover bid after 'full and frank' discussions

Most Popular

Doyle revealed last year his intentions to buy back the majority of shares from former owner Phil Hodgkinson with a view to selling the club, who are third bottom of the Championship and looking to avoid relegation to League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement on Thursday read: "We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy. As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100 per cent of the shares in the Football Club.

"Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town.

Blades breathe sigh of relief as defender shakes off injury concern

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Huddersfield have agreed a club takeover with an unnamed American consortium: Will Matthews/PA Wire.
Huddersfield have agreed a club takeover with an unnamed American consortium: Will Matthews/PA Wire.
Huddersfield have agreed a club takeover with an unnamed American consortium: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

"Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures. We will give more information to supporters as soon as these procedures have been completed."

The deal is understood to ensure Huddersfield avoid entering administration, with reports suggesting Hoyle has written off around £40million that he is owed by the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades star speaks after being caught up in “unacceptable” ‘spy storm’

Former chairman Hodgkinson resigned from Huddersfield's board last month after financial troubles hit his own business and Hoyle stepped back in to keep the club afloat.

The Terriers reappointed former Blades boss Neil Warnock for a second spell as manager last month, with the club then in 23rd place in the table. Warnock has won two of his seven games in charge and the Terriers currently sit three points from safety.

Striker pictured on crutches to spark more Blades injury concern after squad omission

Phil HodgkinsonBladesHuddersfield TownEFLNeil Warnock