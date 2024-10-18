Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest ahead of Sheffield United’s visit to Championship promotion rivals Leeds United.

Sheffield United can hand a major boost to their promotion bid and land a blow on a rival when they make the short trip to Leeds United on Friday night.

The Blades remain the only unbeaten side in the Championship after winning six and drawing three of their opening nine games of the season and will hope to extend that record when they face Daniel Farke’s men in front of the Sky Sports camera. The meeting of the Yorkshire rivals is eagerly anticipated and the previous history between Chris Wilder and Whites boss Farke has only added to the anticipation ahead of the game.

With just hours to go until kick-off at Elland Road, we look at everything you need to know as both the Blades and Leeds look to further their promotion causes with what would be a big win.

When does Leeds United v Sheffield United take place?

The game takes place on Friday 18th October at Elland Road. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Sheffield United?

The Blades have also had some good news on the injury front after defender Jack Robinson returned to the pitch for their Under-21s earlier this week - but Friday night’s game is expected to come too soon for him to be back in senior action. A hamstring injury is expected to keep Tom Davies out until next month.

Leeds look to have been handed a double selection boost ahead of the game as wingers Daniel James and Manor Solomon both look to be in contention to return for the game after recovering from injuries. Daniel Farke has also assessed the fitness of several players that have returned from international duty ahead of the game. Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev remain on the sidelines.

What has Chris Wilder said about Leeds United?

“I think in the world of football, people who know football and understand and have that love of it will recognise that Leeds United are a Top Six club, without a shadow of a doubt. They are an Aston Villa, they are up there for me, because of the history, the support, what they have achieved, what they have won, the players who have played for them, everything. We are not a Top Six club in English football and I'm not being disrespectful to Sheffield United, we are not. Our history, if you go right the way through our history from 1889 and where we have finished in league positions and taking into account what we have won and the players who have played for us and what we've done and where we've been, we are not a Top Six club. We'd like to be a Top 20 club and we'd like to take it as high as we can, of course, but we are at that early stage of that with the team we are putting together and how we are going about it.”

What has Daniel Farke said about Chris Wilder and Sheffield United?

"I think he’s (Chris Wilder) an outstanding manager, especially for Sheffield United with what he did a few years ago to bring them to the Premier League and have a really good first year in the Premier League. Obviously last year, it was impossible to avoid relegation, but what he is doing right now - to rebuild and make them competitive again - says a lot about his experience. It’s a big challenge. To beat a team with Chris in charge is always unbelievably difficult. We have a really good relationship apart from this and enjoy it when we face each other. Once we take a new job, there’s a few messages and we have a really good relationship.”

Is Leeds United v Sheffield United live on television?

Yes, the fixture has unsurprisingly been selection for live coverage by Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast live on the the broadcaster’s Football channel. Coverage from Elland Road gets underway at 19.30pm, just half an hour before kick-off. Supporters can also watch a live stream via the Sky Sports app, which is available via smart phones and tablets. Sky Sports customers can also stream the action via Sky Go.