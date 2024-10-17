Harry Souttar of Australia in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group C match between Japan and Australia at Saitama Stadium on October 15, 2024 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chris Wilder has been speaking ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Elland Rod on Friday night

Sheffield United will go into Friday’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United at Elland Road just as they did before the international break.

Unlike Leeds, the Blades have been pretty fortunate on the injury front this season and only Jack Robinson and Tom Davies are recovering. Robinson stepped that up by playing a part in the Under 21’s win over Sheffield Wednesday this week.

United’s biggest concern had been the long haul trip back to the UK for Harry Souttar, who played in Japan on Tuesday night. However the in form central defender is back in Sheffield and appears goo to go for Friday.

“Everybody's come back, said Wilder. “Soutts (Souttar) is back in this morning, positive reports on that. He's travelling back, got through the games, everyone got through their games. We are as we were going into the Luton Town game.”

Leeds United were boosted this week by the return of Manor Soloman and Dan James through injury, while their international players appear to have returned home unscathed.