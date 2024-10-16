Daniel Farke provides much-anticipated injury update ahead of Sheffield United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been given an injury boost ahead of their return to action against Sheffield United on Friday night.

The mammoth Championship clash sees second-placed Blades travel to West Yorkshire with the hosts currently in fifth, providing one of the biggest fixtures of the season so far.

Leeds have been struck by a number of injuries to key players of late, including former Blade Ethan Ampadu and midfielder Ilia Gruev, but Farke finally has some good news to report, from his perspective.

Winger Daniel James hasn’t played since the Whites’ win over Sheffield Wednesday in August, while loan summer signing from Tottenham Manor Soloman, has missed the last four games, first with a back injury and then a hamstring strain.

However, both have trained this week and come into contention for a place in the squad for Friday night’s visit of Chris Wilder’s side.

“Good news with Daniel James and Manor Solomon, they are back in team training since late last week,” Farke said. “They've trained more or less every day this week. Obviously James was out a bit longer so it's a bit easier for Manor, just out for three weeks, but we desperately need them and it's good to have them back."

Leeds, like the Blades, had a few of their players away with their respective countries on international duty and while no new injuries have been reported, Farke will not know until Thursday whether they will be fit to play a part on Friday.

"We have to make some late decisions," added Farke. "We've trained today with 15 players but a few Under 21 players were involved. Several will just arrive this evening or during the day tomorrow and we have to assess them. So far no new injury news, that's definitely good but we have to look at their condition due to the travel and game time. So far it looks like no one has picked up a new injury."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will be speaking to the media on Thursday morning where he will provide an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Friday’s match.