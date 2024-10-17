Getty Images

It’s been an emotional week at Sheffield United following the tragic death of George Baldock and the team return to action against Leeds United on Friday night

The first match back was always going to be an emotional occasion following the untimely death of Sheffield United hero George Baldock, and Blades boss Chris Wilder has told his players to ‘channel’ their sorrow as they prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday.

Tributes had been pouring in from around the world in the past week after news broke of Baldock’s passing in Greece and few places will have felt the sadness as keenly as in the Sheffield United dressing room, where Baldock was a hugely popular figure.

But the tough defender embodied professionalism, determination and a will to win and it is those characteristics that Wilder is looking for from his players when they walk out onto the Elland Road pitch. In times like these, someone will always say ‘it’s what they would have wanted’ and that is certainly the case for Baldock.

“I thought the Greek players handled the England game magnificently well and in the home game against the Republic of Ireland as well, how they went about it, how they talked about George pre-match,” Wilder told The Star. “I think we have to channel it, that's the biggest thing, we have to channel that, that huge disappointment - well disappointment is not a big enough word is it? I don't think there is a word that describes how everyone feels but they have to go about it in a professional way and be disciplined because we know Leeds United away on a Friday night...

“We have played there before, I have been there as a manager, I've been there watching games. I remember one game against West Brom, it was an incredible environment and noise and occasion and they'll create that. They'll respect it, I'm sure, as a proper football club and football supporters that have suffered as well, with the loss of players, players that have decorated their football club at the highest level, in cup finals, winning leagues and from an international point of view, they have had losses as well. They'll respect that.

“I'm sure there's going to be something before by the two clubs but then it's game on and when it's game on, George's attitude would have been that: 'game on, we are coming in your backyard and we are going to try and make it as difficult as possible for you to beat us.’”

The game itself could come as a distraction from the emotion felt over the past eight days with Wilder admitting that his players want to get back to work on the pitch.

The players and coaching staff of Greece pose for a photo whilst holding a shirt which reads 'Baldock 2' in honour of the passing of former Greece and MK Dons player George Baldock

“Yeah, they want to play football,” he added. “They want to train and get back. It was a difficult day, the day after, especially for the boys that knew George but we got through it, gradually we are getting to where we are. It's not the biggest event in the world on Friday night but it is important that we represent ourselves individually and as a team in the right manner and as a football club as well and I'm sure Leeds United will do the same.

“Getting back to playing football is what we are paid to do and what we want to do and representing our club is always a proud moment and we need to do that on Friday and right the way through.”