Front of shirt sponsor MANEKI unveiled by Teona Burchuladze and David Karseladze during a press conference at Shirecliffe, Sheffield. | Sportimage

Sheffield United have a new front of shirt sponsor - cryptocurrency firm Maneki

Sheffield United will have a new front of shirt sponsor when they run out against Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday night.

The club have announced a new partnership with cryptocurrency or, more specifically, memecoin firm Maneki, with the company’s logo to feature on the front of all of United’s men’s shirts.

Up to now, the Blades had played without a sponsor on their shirts and replca kits were sold as such. Fans can still buy the shirt with or without a sponsor and those who have already bought a kit but would like to have the sponsor’s logo applied, can return their shirt to the Blades superstore and have it done so free of charge.

A statement on United’s website described the company: “Maneki is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain and inspired by the iconic Japanese symbol of good fortune, the Maneki-neko. The token has foundations around community and luck and is designed to create value through gamified engagement and rewards.”