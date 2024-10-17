Presuming Chris Wilder isn’t telling us all fibs, then Sheffield United head to West Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Friday night with an almost clean bill of health - or at least no changes since the match against Luton Town before the latest momentum-busting international break.

Back then, Jack Robinson had taken a place on the bench having suffered injury this season so far and durin the week he added a few minutes under his belt when playing a part in the under-21s win over Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. The only other long term absentee is Tom Davies, so in predicting the starting XI for this upcoming fixture, we have a lot to pick from.

Wilder barely changed his starting XI for about five or six games before shaking things up a little just before the break. He’s got options again and so do we so here’s who we picked to take on Leeds United.

1 . Michael Cooper Goes without saying really, doesn't it? United's Player of the Month for September hasn't had to make many saves but he's brought a confidence to the Blades backline | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alfie Gilchrist You get the feeling that Gilchrist will love the rough and tumble of a Yorkshire derby under the lights at Elland Road. I've been really impressed by him as a signing overall and he keeps his place from the win over Luton | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Harry Souttar The only issue you might find here is what condition Souttar is in after coming in from Japan this week. According to Chris Wilder he's fine - if that's the case, in his form, of course he stays in | Sportimage Photo Sales