Presuming Chris Wilder isn’t telling us all fibs, then Sheffield United head to West Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Friday night with an almost clean bill of health - or at least no changes since the match against Luton Town before the latest momentum-busting international break.
Back then, Jack Robinson had taken a place on the bench having suffered injury this season so far and durin the week he added a few minutes under his belt when playing a part in the under-21s win over Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. The only other long term absentee is Tom Davies, so in predicting the starting XI for this upcoming fixture, we have a lot to pick from.
Wilder barely changed his starting XI for about five or six games before shaking things up a little just before the break. He’s got options again and so do we so here’s who we picked to take on Leeds United.
