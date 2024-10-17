'Fickle' ... 'Benefit of the doubt' - Sheffield United predicted XI to face Leeds United

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 18:31 GMT
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 20:03 GMT

Sheffield United travel up the road to take on Leeds United in a huge return to action for the Championship on Friday night

Presuming Chris Wilder isn’t telling us all fibs, then Sheffield United head to West Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Friday night with an almost clean bill of health - or at least no changes since the match against Luton Town before the latest momentum-busting international break.

Back then, Jack Robinson had taken a place on the bench having suffered injury this season so far and durin the week he added a few minutes under his belt when playing a part in the under-21s win over Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. The only other long term absentee is Tom Davies, so in predicting the starting XI for this upcoming fixture, we have a lot to pick from.

Wilder barely changed his starting XI for about five or six games before shaking things up a little just before the break. He’s got options again and so do we so here’s who we picked to take on Leeds United.

Goes without saying really, doesn't it? United's Player of the Month for September hasn't had to make many saves but he's brought a confidence to the Blades backline

1. Michael Cooper

Goes without saying really, doesn't it? United's Player of the Month for September hasn't had to make many saves but he's brought a confidence to the Blades backline

You get the feeling that Gilchrist will love the rough and tumble of a Yorkshire derby under the lights at Elland Road. I've been really impressed by him as a signing overall and he keeps his place from the win over Luton

2. Alfie Gilchrist

You get the feeling that Gilchrist will love the rough and tumble of a Yorkshire derby under the lights at Elland Road. I've been really impressed by him as a signing overall and he keeps his place from the win over Luton

The only issue you might find here is what condition Souttar is in after coming in from Japan this week. According to Chris Wilder he's fine - if that's the case, in his form, of course he stays in

3. Harry Souttar

The only issue you might find here is what condition Souttar is in after coming in from Japan this week. According to Chris Wilder he's fine - if that's the case, in his form, of course he stays in

Seems to just quietly go about his business these days with the minimum of fuss. Would still like to see more of him getting forward and causing chaos like in the first season

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Seems to just quietly go about his business these days with the minimum of fuss. Would still like to see more of him getting forward and causing chaos like in the first season

