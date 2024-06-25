Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer speculation from Sheffield United as the Blades prepare for life back in the Championship.

Sheffield United are facing added competition from Championship rivals Leeds United in the race to sign Basel star Liam Millar.

The former Liverpool academy star is currently on international duty with Canada and featured in their 2-0 defeat against Argentina in the opening game of the tournament on Friday night. Millar will hope for a better outcome when his side take on Peru in their second group stage game on Tuesday night - but he will head into the game with speculation intensifying over his future at club level.

The 24-year-old has now returned to the Swiss club after scoring five goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances during a loan spell with Championship club Preston North End. Recent reports suggested the Blades had made a move to sign Millar amid reports the winger has a release clause inserted into his current deal with Basel and a decision over his future seems imminent as he heads into the final 12 months of his contract.

Speaking recently about his future, Millar told The Athletic: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”

The same outlet have now claimed the Blades, Leeds United and Burnley are ‘tracking’ Millar during the Copa America and revealed a return to Basel is ‘not on the cards’. Millar is also believed to favour a permanent move to give his family some stability after spending the vast majority of his career on loan with the likes of Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic. Intriguingly, Preston North End appeared to rule themselves out of the race to sign their former loan star on a permanent basis after director Peter Ridsdale gave an insight into their views on a move for Millar.

He told the Lancashire Evening Post: “We are not really far down the line with Liam anyway. Liam has been very honest with us, saying he loves the club and will come back tomorrow, but wants to play left wing. And we have said we love him and want him back tomorrow, but we want him to play left wing-back - so there is not a meeting of the minds, necessarily. If he returned from holiday and said he wanted to come back, then there might be a deal to be done.

“But, he is not currently number one on the list we’ve got. Everybody asks for a fee to start with. Do I think we could do a deal if Liam said he only wants to go to Preston? Yes, I do. He has only got a year left. Whilst the number started off at a big number, I don’t think it would end up at the same number if Liam said he wanted to join us. That’s not the issue at the moment. To be fair to Liam, he has been very honest with us. The issue is that he aspires to play in a position we don’t naturally start with, most weeks.”