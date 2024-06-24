Iliman Ndiaye: Ex-Sheffield United hero close to Premier League return - reports
Former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye’s ill-fated move ‘home’ to Marseille could be about to come to an end, with reports in France suggesting a return to the Premier League is close.
French outlet footmercato, are reporting that Everton are attempting to bring the Senegal international back to England, just a year after he left the Blades to join his boyhood club.
Ndiaye had been a crucial factor in United gaining promotion under Paul Heckingbottom and his future was the transfer story of last summer as the ‘will he, won’t he?’ saga dragged on. At one point it appeared as though United had managed to convince Ndiaye to stay at Bramall Lane and help in their attempt at remaining in the Premier League.
However, a last minute change of heart saw the 24-year-old make a reported £20m move to Ligue 1. The switch hasn’t quite gone to plan for Ndiaye who scored just three goals and claimed four assists in his first season in France, though it has been a turbulent season for Marseille, with Ndiaye having worked under three different managers while another is on their way, reportedly former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.
