Iliman Ndiaye: Ex-Sheffield United hero close to Premier League return - reports

AFP via Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye could be back in the Premier League, a year after moving to Marseille from Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye’s ill-fated move ‘home’ to Marseille could be about to come to an end, with reports in France suggesting a return to the Premier League is close.

French outlet footmercato, are reporting that Everton are attempting to bring the Senegal international back to England, just a year after he left the Blades to join his boyhood club.

Ndiaye had been a crucial factor in United gaining promotion under Paul Heckingbottom and his future was the transfer story of last summer as the ‘will he, won’t he?’ saga dragged on. At one point it appeared as though United had managed to convince Ndiaye to stay at Bramall Lane and help in their attempt at remaining in the Premier League.