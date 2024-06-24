Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both preparing for Championship football next season after opposing ends to their respective 203/24 campaigns. Chris Wilder’s Blades finished rock-bottom of the Premier League and conceded a record number of goals, while the Owls won their last three to secure second-tier football for another year at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have started the summer more brightly as well, confirming three arrivals so far while takeover uncertainty has brought United’s transfer business to a standstill. The summer window is now well into its second week and there is plenty going on across the Championship, with The Star rounding up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Gnonto approach

Everton look set to try and do business with Leeds United again this summer, with Football Insider suggesting they will turn attention to signing Wilfried Gnonto now their loan deal for Jack Harrison is confirmed. Harrison will spend a second year on loan from Leeds with another move to Goodison Park now sealed, but those in charge at Elland Road now face a challenge in keeping another winger from moving to Merseyside.

Gnonto was the subject of several Everton bids last summer and even handed in a transfer request before staying at Leeds, but failure to achieve promotion has left the West Yorkshire club vulnerable to further approaches. One or two key sales are expected out of Elland Road, with Gnonto and fellow winger Crysencio Summerville currently drumming up the most interest.

Morton loan interest

A number of Championship clubs are thought to be keen on taking Liverpool’s Tyler Morton on loan for next season. The Times reports that ‘virtually every’ second-tier club would take the 21-year-old, following impressive spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, although a return to the Championship is unlikely amid top-level interest and the midfielder’s desire to make the step up.

Morton has already racked up more than 100 senior appearances and has caught the eye of clubs competing in Europe next season, including RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Feyenoord. There is also thought to be Premier League interest. Whether the midfielder will leave Liverpool remains to be seen, with new manager Arne Slot set to assess all options in pre-season before sanctioning any exits.

Burnley manager latest

Burnley look set to miss out on one of their leading candidates to succeed Vincent Kompany in the dugout with Dutch reports claiming a move to join Manchester United’s coaching staff is close. Fabrizio Romano, who first reported the links over the weekend, now claims talks are ‘advancing fast’ for Van Nistelrooy to join Erik ten Hag’s backroom team at Old Trafford.