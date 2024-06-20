What are the biggest stadiums in the Championship? Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United capacity compared to Leeds United & rivals

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:30 BST

A look at how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to their rivals when it comes to total stadium capacity.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be among the biggest clubs in the Championship next season, with fanbases that rival a number of Premier League clubs. But how do the two Steel City clubs’ stadiums compare to those of their Championship rivals when it comes to capacity?

Recent years have seen stadiums aplenty improved and upgraded at this level, while we still have older grounds with huge capacities such as Hillsborough, Elland Road and others. Here we take a look at how United and Wednesday’s famous old grounds rank in the total capacity table now that we know who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Capacity - 12,000

1. Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity - 12,000 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity - 12,500

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity - 12,500 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity - 17,900

3. Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 17,900 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity - 18,360

4. QPR - Loftus Road

Capacity - 18,360 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueHillsboroughElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.