Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be among the biggest clubs in the Championship next season, with fanbases that rival a number of Premier League clubs. But how do the two Steel City clubs’ stadiums compare to those of their Championship rivals when it comes to capacity?

Recent years have seen stadiums aplenty improved and upgraded at this level, while we still have older grounds with huge capacities such as Hillsborough, Elland Road and others. Here we take a look at how United and Wednesday’s famous old grounds rank in the total capacity table now that we know who will be playing in the Championship next season.