Getty Images

Billy Sharp left Bramall Lane in 2023 and has had stints with LA Galaxy and Hull City since

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp has re-joined Doncaster Rovers ahead of the new campaign. The striker, who has had two previous stints with the League Two club, has penned a one-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sharp spent the second half of last season with Championship side Hull City, where he failed to find the back of the net in 13 outings. He'll be hoping for better luck under Grant McCann though, as Doncaster push for promotion after falling agonisingly short in the play-offs last time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old was released by the Tigers at the end of the campaign and that freed him up to make the emotional return to Rovers, 10 years after his last spell with the club. Sharp first joined Doncaster in 2009 on loan from the Blades before making the deal permanent the following summer. He scored 41 goals in 86 games during that stint before returning to the club in 2014 on loan from Southampton, bagging four in 16 outings on that occasion.

“I had some great memories here,” Sharp, who hasn't played in League Two since a loan spell with Rushden and Diamonds in 2005, told the club website. “This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.

“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.

“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after securing the deal, Doncaster manager McCann added: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks.

“I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career. I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”