Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp seals return to 'special' club after Hull City release
Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp has re-joined Doncaster Rovers ahead of the new campaign. The striker, who has had two previous stints with the League Two club, has penned a one-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Sharp spent the second half of last season with Championship side Hull City, where he failed to find the back of the net in 13 outings. He'll be hoping for better luck under Grant McCann though, as Doncaster push for promotion after falling agonisingly short in the play-offs last time around.
The 38-year-old was released by the Tigers at the end of the campaign and that freed him up to make the emotional return to Rovers, 10 years after his last spell with the club. Sharp first joined Doncaster in 2009 on loan from the Blades before making the deal permanent the following summer. He scored 41 goals in 86 games during that stint before returning to the club in 2014 on loan from Southampton, bagging four in 16 outings on that occasion.
“I had some great memories here,” Sharp, who hasn't played in League Two since a loan spell with Rushden and Diamonds in 2005, told the club website. “This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.
“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.
“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”
Speaking after securing the deal, Doncaster manager McCann added: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks.
“I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career. I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”
Sharp brought an end to his third stint with Sheffield United at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, leaving the club after securing the fifth promotion of his career. He has made 377 appearances for the Blades with 129 efforts coming along the way.