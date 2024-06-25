'Ongoing' 'Increasingly unlikely' Latest on unresolved Sheffield Wednesday contract talks
The Owls have been active in the early days of the transfer window, securing the signings of free agent pair Ben Hamer and Max Lowe along with the undisclosed fee addition of Yan Valery. It has been confirmed that two players who were offered terms as per the Wednesday retained list released on May 17 will move on to play elsewhere; Will Vaulks at Oxford United and Cameron Dawson at near-neighbours Rotherham United.
With Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer signed to new deals last month, it leaves question marks over a trio of players who made an impact on last season’s remarkable survival effort; namely Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard.
As reported earlier this month, Windass was believed to have got close to an agreement over a new deal with the Owls but talks have since stalled. The Championship understands clubs in the Championship remain interested in signing the 30-year-old, while Birmingham City’s ambitious interest from League One remains. As things stand, The Star understands any deal to keep Windass at S6 is looking increasingly unlikely.
Less clear throughout the summer so far has been the situation surrounding Dominic Iorfa, though The Star has no reason to believe talks with the long-term Wednesday man are not still live at this stage. The ex-Wolves man detailed his preference to stay on at Hillsborough in a March interview but the wait for clarity goes on.
The Star reported earlier this week that no firm decision has been made either way by Di’Shon Bernard over his Wednesday future and that talks are ongoing. The Jamaica international is at the Copa America with his country and the finalisation of any deal in or out seems unlikely to be struck during his involvement in the US. The 23-year-old former Manchester United centre-half quickly became a fan favourite in his debut season at S6 and is believed to be a man Danny Röhl is keen to keep on as an important player in his plans.