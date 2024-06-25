Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three senior Sheffield Wednesday players offered new deals to stay on at the club have yet to formally resolve their futures as they enter the final days of their existing contracts at S6.

The Owls have been active in the early days of the transfer window, securing the signings of free agent pair Ben Hamer and Max Lowe along with the undisclosed fee addition of Yan Valery. It has been confirmed that two players who were offered terms as per the Wednesday retained list released on May 17 will move on to play elsewhere; Will Vaulks at Oxford United and Cameron Dawson at near-neighbours Rotherham United.

With Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer signed to new deals last month, it leaves question marks over a trio of players who made an impact on last season’s remarkable survival effort; namely Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard.

As reported earlier this month, Windass was believed to have got close to an agreement over a new deal with the Owls but talks have since stalled. The Championship understands clubs in the Championship remain interested in signing the 30-year-old, while Birmingham City’s ambitious interest from League One remains. As things stand, The Star understands any deal to keep Windass at S6 is looking increasingly unlikely.

Less clear throughout the summer so far has been the situation surrounding Dominic Iorfa, though The Star has no reason to believe talks with the long-term Wednesday man are not still live at this stage. The ex-Wolves man detailed his preference to stay on at Hillsborough in a March interview but the wait for clarity goes on.