What Sheffield United’s embargo lift means for Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover bid

The lifting of Sheffield United’s transfer embargo earlier today is not thought to be related to Dozy Mmobuosi’s ongoing bid for control of the Blades, The Star understands.

As this outlet reported earlier today, the EFL sanction - imposed back in January owing to non-payment of outstanding transfer fees - has now been removed with immediate effect, with the club confirming the news in a statement.

“As previously stated,” the statement continued, “the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

The removal of the trading block led some supporters to speculate whether it was linked to some imminent progress in Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt; but that is not understood to be the case. Of late, United have earned a big cash influx of prize money and TV coverage fees from their run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup - where they face Manchester City this weekend - while season tickets have also gone on sale, bringing an immediate financial boost to the coffers.

The Nigerian businessman’s takeover bid remains with the EFL, who are applying beefed-up scrutiny to potential new owners of clubs under their remit after a number of high-profile financial issues at a number of sides of late. Mmobuosi recently hired renowned financial outfit Deloitte to audit his companies - but the Football League will not approve any change of ownership until they feel that Mmobuosi has completely satisfied their requirements.

Although United cannot sign players until the summer transfer window reopens for business, the lifting of the embargo will prove a relief for boss Heckingbottom after threatening to become something of a distraction to their hopes of a memorable season on both league and cup fronts.

United are now one win away from guaranteeing their place in the Premier League next season - a return that could not come soon enough considering the well-documented financial issues at Bramall Lane which led to chief executive Stephen Bettis to recently publicly acknowledge that the club are not paying suppliers in a bid to ensure every pound is diverted to on-field matters.

