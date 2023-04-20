News you can trust since 1887
How and when Sheffield United can be promoted after Luton Town, Middlesbrough midweek results

United stand on brink of Premier League but now cannot be promoted before they play again in league

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

After Tuesday night’s victory over Bristol City, Sheffield United can now take a break from focusing on the league and look towards this weekend’s mammoth FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Beating Nigel Pearson’s side moved United eight points clear of third-placed Luton Town, who subsequently closed the gap to seven with a 1-1 draw away at struggling Reading. Middlesbrough moved to within a point of Luton after coming from behind to beat Hull City, with the two promotion-chasers set to face each other on Monday night.

If results had gone against Luton and Boro last night, United could have been promoted on Monday night had that game ended in a draw. But Luton’s draw rendered that scenario impossible - although, whatever happens between their two biggest rivals two days earlier, United will be promoted on Wednesday evening if they beat West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

If Boro and Luton do draw on Monday evening, a point will be enough to seal United’s place in the Premier League this season. Effectively, either side must win all three of their remaining matches and hope United only take one more point between now and the end of the campaign.

As Paul Heckingbottom has reminded throughout the promotion run-in, any slip-up from the chasing pack widens their margin for error considerably and United are in the advantageous position of being in total control of their own destiny, rather than relying on others to slip up and drop points.

United’s last two promotions to the Premier League, in 2005/06 and 2018/19, have both been achieved while they haven’t been playing, after their nearest rivals dropped points elsewhere - robbing United fans of the opportunity to celebrate at Bramall Lane.

That opportunity may come next Wednesday but before then, attentions for Heckingbottom’s men can now turn to the small feat of trying to stop Erling Haaland and his teammates at arguably the best team in the world at Wembley this weekend... bring it on!

