Blades go into City semi-final as big underdogs against one of best sides in world

Anel Ahmedhodzic has warned Manchester City that all the pressure is on their shoulders this weekend when they face Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Bosnian international, whose participation for the big game is up in the air with his partner yet to give birth to their first child, grew up following City because of future international teammate Edin Dzeko’s presence at the Etihad.

“It’s a big stadium, and the national stadium. It’s going to be a huge game,” he said. “I think the FA Cup is the biggest cup in England. All over Europe, people know about it. I can’t wait for the game.

“I just want to go out there and play and enjoy myself. I think every game we try and prove ourselves, regardless of who we’re playing. I just want to play. I love it, and the way we play here I can join in attacks, which is fun for me.

“Manchester City are probably one of the best, if not the best, in the Premier League, so it’s definitely going to be a good test, but they don’t reflect the other teams in the league as much because they’re just so good. I think it’s going to be an amazing test and challenge for us.”

Asked if promotion-chasing United can use their underdog status to their advantage, Ahmedhodzic added: “Yes of course. I mean, all the pressure is on them. That is the beauty of football. Anything can happen.

“I have followed City since I was a kid. The first player that got me to follow them was Dzeko. But another player that I really admired, and I think he was one of the best midfielders, was Yaya Toure. It’s just going to be a great feeling to play against them.”

