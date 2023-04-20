News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

“No-one on the planet...” Boss outlines task facing Sheffield United as he makes Man City ‘upset’ pledge

Blades face almighty test against one of best teams in the world in City

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

Paul Heckingbottom had acknowledged that "there is probably no-one else on the planet" think that his Sheffield United side can cause an FA Cup semi-final upset against Manchester City this weekend - but is refusing to rule it out.

United go up against arguably the best team on the planet at the minute at Wembley, and face surely the world's top striker in Erling Haaland - who scored his 48th goal of the season on Wednesday evening to help City progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anel latest ahead of United’s Man City semi amid Basham boost

Most Popular

United know full well the size of the task they are facing against Pep Guardiola's side but also know they cannot cower at the opportunity of taking them on, with the prize of a first FA Cup final since 1936 at stake.

“There is probably no one else on the planet thinking we’ll be in the final, but that’s not to say we can’t do it,” Heckingbottom, whose side are one win away from promotion to the Premier League, said in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United star outlines possible approach to Man City FA Cup semi-final

“We have to approach the game in that way and with the intention of causing an upset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This season so far has been great. The position we are in in the league, the FA Cup semi-final; it could end up being a really memorable season in this club’s history, but we have to achieve something for that.

United confirm transfer embargo lifted as Blades make promotion pledge

“To do that in the FA Cup, we have to get past one of the best teams on the planet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are going to enjoy it and try to give a really, really good account of ourselves. We know who we are playing, we know their calibre of player and we need them to have an off day and we be at the top of our game.

“The occasion itself means it is a totally different experience anyway, but we want to make sure we get something out of this season. Not just a pat on the back for doing well so far.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The results United need to secure promotion after Luton, Boro results

Fresh prediction on promotion race and points totals for Blades, Luton & rivals

United man makes Man City and Haaland pledge ahead of cup semi-final