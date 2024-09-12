Hull City vs Sheffield United injury news with four out and three doubts

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Sheffield United are back in action following the international break

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Friday night. The Blades head to East Yorkshire following the international break as they look to keep their momentum going.

They beat Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane last time out and haven’t lost yet this season. Here is a look at the latest team news...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has suggested Sheffield United have a few doubts ahead of their clash against Hull City. He said: "We've got a few doubts amongst the group as you can imagine but I'm not going to give anything away and we'll do our best to get the boys who are doubtful back for Friday night."

The Blades are poised to welcome back winger Andre Brooks. He has been out with a concussion but is available for selection which is a boost. Meanwhile, full-back Femi Seriki could also return to the squad after picking up a knock against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup last month.

Defender Jack Robinson remains sidelined but is getting closer. The centre-back has played a couple of matches so far in this campaign but has been out of action recently.

Hull City

Hull City turned to Tim Walter as their new manager this past summer following their surprise decision to sack Liam Rosenior. The German has previously managed Bayern Munich II, Holstein Kiel, Stuttgart and Hamburg in the past. The Tigers finished 7th in the Championship last term and missed out on the play-offs on the final day by three points. Former Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater plays for them, whilst ex-Blades striker Billy Sharp had a spell there earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wingers Dogukan Sinik and Ryan Longman are injured along with defender Andy Smith. New signing Steven Alzate, who has joined on a free transfer this week following his exit from Brighton and Hove Albion, may need time to build up his fitness levels. Hull City will need to make checks on Kasey Palmer and Liam Millar. They have been away on international dury recently with Jamaica and Canada respectively and will be assessed.

Key defender Alfie Jones has said: "Yeah, it's good (team spirit). Obviously, there's been a lot of change and we keep saying that. Now we've finally got our squad. It's good to actually be settled, and we can start to build on that, build relationships and the new lads coming in can learn the gaffer's style of play, but, listen, it's the Championship, it's going to be hard.

"You have to keep that spirit level high within the lads. We've got a good group of lads, we're a close bunch and the new lads that have signed are good lads and obviously bring quality to the team. We need to keep that spirit high and that's up to us as players to do that, with the manager as well and he'll always do that because he always backs us. It's up to us as a group to keep the spirits high and keep striving forward."