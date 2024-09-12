Sheffield United throw support behind Anel Ahmedhodzic after defender’s explosive statement reveals family issues

Anel Ahmedhodzic has the full support of Sheffield United’s staff, players and supporters, Chris Wilder has pledged, after the defender opened up on his off-field situation in an explosive statement earlier this week. Ahmedhodzic addressed his international future, his United situation and his relationship with his father Mirsad, provoking an outpouring of support on social media.

In his lengthy statement Ahmedhodzic detailed his decision to break off contact with his “evil” father, alleging “manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day” and adding: “I just don’t care about him. He is not a man.” The defender claimed that his father tried to make him change his representatives and repeatedly stating that he wants to leave United.

Ahmedhodzic rejected that suggestion, describing it as “completely false” and hurtful to his reputation. “It [Sheffield] is a city and club that has given me my best memories in my life, including the birth of my son.” The defender returned from international duty early with a minor injury and hopes to be fit to face Hull City tomorrow evening.

“He's okay,” Wilder said. “I should imagine it's something he didn't really want to deal with, but he has to deal with it in his own way. We have to respect that and I respect that. Not just as a footballer but as a human being as well, how he's feeling deep down. Anel's done great here since he came, it was a great signing and we talked about the second part of last season where he was off it a little bit.

“When you look at footballers, supporters see them on a Tuesday and a Saturday but there's quite a lot of things happening in their lives. I know he'll get the full support of me and the staff and his fellow players. He's a popular guy and most importantly the Sheffield United fans are seeing this unfold as well. And I'm sure they'll get behind him and he'll get their full backing, starting at Hull City.”

Ahmedhodzic had a difficult second half of last season as the Blades were relegated, with his off-field situation and speculation about his transfer future potentially affecting his displays. “There are a lot of moving parts to this,” Wilder added. “When you're speaking about Champions League clubs coming in for you and is he going to go or isn't he? Everyone's got to respect that ... it's not a bad move for him.

“He earned the right for the likes of Napoli and the other clubs being interested in him. That's not easy, but players have to come through that. From a player point of view you'd rather have speculation than no-one talking about you. I understood it at the time and we talked him through it. I don't know if disappointed is the right word that the deal didn't come off, but he's ambitious. I have ambition and I want the players to have ambition, for our club and for themselves.

“And so when that didn't come off, he has to get himself back to playing. It was a disappointing second half of the season, we had a chat about that and he understands it. There's a lot of other moving parts in people;s lives, he had another incident this pre-season with his house. Which is upsetting as well for him and his family. Where do we go from here? He's playing really well, he's settled down and made his statement.

“He wants to concentrate on football, I want to and hopefully we get performances out of him like we have done all season. Outstanding against Preston, good against QPR and I thought he was excellent against Watford too. His desire for that recovery run, to get back and make that tackle and his overall general play. We want him here, he wants to be here as he said and fingers crossed he can jeep produce performances like he has done which will certainly help the team pick up results.”