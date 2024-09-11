Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's average away attendances compared to Championship rivals

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

The average amount of fans on the road for each club so far this season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans can look forward to the return of the Steel City derby this season as the two battle it out in the Championship. The Blades will be fighting to return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation, while the Owls are hoping to improve on last term’s tricky run.

Sheffield United are eighth in the table as things stand, having picked up six points from two wins and two draws. Wednesday are down in 20th, with three points from just the one victory so far.

Both sides continue to boast some of the highest match-day attendances in the Championship, with Bramall Lane and Hillsborough welcoming fans through the turnstiles in their droves every weekend. But how has their away support fared so far? We’ve put together a table of every club’s average away attendance so far this season, using data from out sister website Bristol World. Take a look below...

Average away attendance: 813

1. Millwall

Average away attendance: 813 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 930

2. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 930 | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Average away attendance: 1,144

3. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 1,144 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,309

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average away attendance: 1,309 | Getty Images

